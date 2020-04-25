Farming will outlive Covid-19

By Michael J. Ssali

Since our country went under temporary lockdown about three weeks ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the biggest outcry among town dwellers has been about food.

It is the reason government undertook to donate some food to the most vulnerable households in Kampala and in many of our large towns across the country.

Every country must ensure that its people are well fed to live healthy and productive lives.

However the Covid-19 pandemic should teach us a few lessons, one of which is that food donations might not be sustainable, especially as nobody really knows when the disease will stop.

Another lesson is that it will be difficult even after Covid-19 to produce enough food for a rapidly growing population.

We have seen on TV screens individuals, mostly boda boda riders, aged below 30 demanding government food donations, claiming they have as many as seven children to feed, some rent arrears to pay, and they are out of work since boda boda motorcycles are not operating normally under the lockdown.

Which then raises the question: why a couple without their own house and unable to grow their own food should produce seven children!

According to a briefing from the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), dated April 15, 2020, Uganda is one of the 10 most at risk countries in Africa in the struggle against Covid-19 because it suffers from all the three essential deprivations common to poor countries – nutrition, water, and clean energy.

Covid-19 is known to thrive better where people are poorly fed, where there is no water, and where people breathe in smoke cooking food or lighting their homes.

We will need to increase our support to agriculture especially urban farming so that even people living in small spaces can produce some food.

As thousands lose jobs in towns due to the pandemic the farmers working in their gardens will be more likely to keep their jobs and to feed themselves.

We will also need to emphasize family planning to enable households provide a balanced diet to their members. We will further need to increase the budget for piped water extension.