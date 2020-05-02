Fertilisers keep gardens productive
Saturday May 2 2020
When crops are harvested they go with the nutrients obtained from the soil in the garden.
If this is done repeatedly without soil replenishment the garden becomes depleted and less productive.
A careful farmer is always conscious of the danger of soil depletion and its likely negative effects on the performance of the garden.
It is important to remember that some of the best soil nutrients are actually found around our homes in form of organic matter.
Any decayed plant tissues like leaves, saw dust, coffee husks or grass ploughed into the soil become nutrients for crops growing in the garden.
It is advisable for every crop farmer to keep some livestock like cows, goats, sheep, pigs, and poultry because their droppings and urine are very good manure. Fertilizers obtained from decomposed plant tissues and livestock excreta may be referred to as soil organic matter.
Regular application of organic matter keeps the soil nourished and fit for plant growth.
In addition to continuous application of organic matter in the garden, measures should be taken to keep the soil moist. Water is as important as fertilizers to the soil.
Without sufficient water in the soil the plants wither and die. Some of the best ways to keep soil well supplied with water include digging trenches across the garden to trap running water so that it gets slowly absorbed into the soil and keep it moist for long periods.
Another way is to cover the soil with grass or leaves – often referred to as mulching -- to minimize water evaporation. On the other hand too thick mulch may prevent rain drops from getting to the soil.
Mulching is a good farming practice because when the grass or leaves decompose they become organic matter, which enriches the soil. Mulching also guards against rain and wind soil erosion.
When rains fail a farmer can practice irrigation by placing plastic bottles of water with a tiny hole at the base of the crop so that water can slowly drip into the crop’s root area. It is prudent for farmers to regularly consult their area agricultural services extension workers about any soil fertility issues.
ssalimichaelj@gmail.com