Graduate earns millions from keeping goats and cows

By Edgar R. Batte

For three years, Wycliffe Ambasiize banked on hope that his development studies degree would open doors and get him employment. He was not lucky so he decided to return to his home town Ngoma, in Nakaseke District, some 132 kilometres from Kampala City. According to chairperson of Ngoma Sub-country, Geoffrey Isaanga, there are about 8,000 cattle keepers in the area. How he started Ambasiize grew up herding long-horned cattle. His inheritance of 50 heads of cattle would give him a jerrycan of milk, an equivalent of 25 litres. He has since crossbred them with Friesian cattle. Today, the 30-year-old owns a kraal of 300 heads of cattle and harvests 12 jerrycans, an equivalent of 200 litres of milk per day. A litre of milk goes for Shs700 which adds up to Shs140,000 per day. “I enjoy dairy farming because it gives me daily income. It is unlike cattle fattening business which takes a while,” he says. He sells the milk to Fresh Dairy which operates a centre in Ngoma. Earning Factors constant, Ambasiize would earn about Shs1.5m in a week. The price of milk is not constant. It has dropped to as low as Shs200 and gone to as high as Shs1, 500 during the dry spell. He is a cattle keeper and businessman who buys and sells cattle for a profit. He averagely buys cattle for prices between Shs1m and Shs2m. A small bull in Ngoma costs on average Shs700,000. He is a commercial cattle keeper and grazer. If he bought a cow at Shs1m, he can sell it at Shs1.5m, making a profit of Shs500,000. Over time, he saves money and re-invests it in buying more cattle to keep his business cycle active and running. Management “I work closely with a veterinary officer to sustain production, and make sure I am up to date with dairy farming information by researching online and attending trade fairs and farmers’ field days,” says Ambasiize. He has four employees and plans to recruit more as he aims at mechanising his farm. Each takes home a monthly stipend of Shs100,000 which totals to Shs400,000. He pays himself Shs1m in salary. He keeps some money aside to treat the cattle for ticks and diseases. He is challenging young graduates not to eye office jobs only, but venture into agriculture, which he refers to as ‘unexploited gold’. “There is so much wealth in the soil. I would like young graduates to develop a mind-set that the purpose of going to school is not to qualify for employment, but get knowledge for the particular field that interests you. I don’t mean people shouldn’t be employed but if you can get enough capital and set up your own venture, it will be great. It is more fulfilling to earn a living from what you love. It comes with so much freedom,” he says. Future plans His plan is to save enough money to start a cooling and packing plant. He would like to further improve his cattle breeds.

“I was in Israel and I saw how they do it. They have good cattle breeds and I would like to import some of their semen and try it on my farm,” says Ambasiize.

In five years, Ambasiize is planning to double his herd, half of it calving in January and the other half in June/July to ensure a constant and even supply of milk. Ambasiize wants the government to empower the youth through funding their agricultural proposals, arguing that it will help actualise food security.

Goats

Besides the cows, the youthful farmer has about 1,000 goats on his farm. He started his goat project with 200 goats. Over the years, he grew the number of his goats by buying a few more and multiplied them. Last year, he sold 100 of them, each at Shs200,000, earning him Shs2m.

“Goats have pushed me to greater heights. They have lifted me from poverty and through them, I have educated my siblings and purchased several pieces of land where I grow fodder.” He keeps up-to-date records that capture the breed, ear tag number, date of birth, type of kidding, sire, dam, grand sire and the health record treatment. “The records help to curb inbreeding. Our bucks only stay on the farm for a year-and-a-half, after which we bring others.”

Goat shed

At the goat sheds, the pens measuring four by five metres each hold four animals and are divided into two; one side consisting of a resting place and the other a feeding section. “A good pen should not only offer shelter and protection for the animals, but also shield them from opportunistic diseases.”

The shed should be raised a metre above the ground, be properly ventilated, lit, be neat, clean and dry as dampness will attract pests and diseases and cause the release of ammonia gas which affects the animals. At the maternity wing, each pen holds goats depending on their gestation. Bucks, does and kids are also kept separately. The shed is cleaned twice a week and he uses manure for farming, including for growing fodder. Once a kid is borne, Ambasiize feeds it on milk and it is allowed to suck directly from its mother for two weeks.

In the third week, he introduces solid foods that include sweet potato vines and banana leaves to help in rumen development while providing clean sufficient water. He recommends goat farming noting: “Goats grow faster and are quite hardy as they can tolerate weather change to survive for long time without water and besides, they can eat a variety of forage, some of low quality especially during drought.” An interesting thing about his farm is that most of his does kid twins or triplets.

“It is all about feeding. If goats are well fed, they give birth to twins or triplets for the first time but during the second time they will give birth to a kid. They keep on alternating,” he says, adding the animals should calve down at most twice a year.

Challenges

The cattle are affected by diseases. “Ticks are really harassing our cows. They are dying and some of the drugs sold on the market are fake. I’d urge government to rein in on such dealers and also improve roads in our area,” says the 30-year-old graduate cattle keeper. The other challenge is scarcity of water. “If you don’t have enough water for the cattle, farming becomes hard. Initially we had to take cattle to the swamps but it was 10 kilometres away. The cows would lose weight.” At one point, he had to fetch water from rivers. A truck of water went for Shs200,000. “I spent about Shs7m in a short time then a friend told me about Microfinance Support Centre. When I contacted them, they constructed a dam for me at a loan of Shs30m. With water available, the milk production is good,” he says. Lillian Arinaitwe, from the centre’s Ngoma satellite office explains that from the 54 dams constructed, it accounts to a loan portfolio of Shs219m which has saved farmers from losses of their cattle that would die along the Nakaseke cattle corridor.

Achievements

So far, he has registered achievements, including two plots of land in Matugga at Shs15m and in Kawuku at Shs30m.

“The sky is the limit. I plan to achieve more. I would like to acquire a milk cooling machine and station it here at the farm. Chilled milk attracts a higher price. I am planning to automate the milking process by procuring solar-run milking machines, each at Shs5m. It is quicker than milkmen.”

He adds, “I would like to start growing maize and make silage and hay with prospects of increasing the milk production. In the long run, I would like to start making and producing cheese, pack milk and make yoghurt.