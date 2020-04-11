Greenhouse technology to help you farm stress-free

By Ashita Chopra

Agriculture contributes to 75 per cent of Uganda’s economy and the use of traditional greenhouse is now an alternative for the Ugandan farmer to develop crops in off-season and produce good yield.

However, greenhouse requires continuous manual monitoring to water the crops and check the temperature conditions.

But, guess what? There is a solution to avoid all the hassle. Farmers can now monitor the greenhouse any time from any part of the world with the use of technology.

During an interview with Seeds of Gold, Muhammad Adam said, “As IT graduates, we wanted to find ideas to apply technology in agriculture and after doing intensive research about greenhouse, we found that most farmers are using greenhouses with poor humidity / temperature and irrigation controls.”

Research

As a part of Graduate student’s project, Muhammad Adam and Derrick Mugerwa had to find innovative ideas to apply the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and maximise the agro-produce. This research had a direct implication on agriculture using the techniques and expert’s knowledge of technology.

“As we studied, we found out that, greenhouse had films to reduce radiation of sunlight to provide good environment to the crops. However, there were no controlled environment such as aeration, humidity controls and the amount of water to irrigate each crop had to be done manually by farmers,” Adam recalls.

Adam points out, sometimes with lack of knowledge among farmers, there would be overflow of water in the crops that would ultimately lead to destruction of the crops. Hence, they came up with the whole idea of Autonomous Green-house with real- time visualisation.

How it works?

The autonomous greenhouse reaction is solar powered, and digitally monitors the environment in house by the usage of moisture sensors (a chip connected to the digital monitors and then immersed in the soil) to check the moisture level of the soil. After determining the moisture levels, it commands the monitor, if whether the soil needs watering automatically when the soil is dry.

“We use the GMS/GPRS module that sends data to the monitor, using a simline to show the temperature levels of the soil. It also monitors the aeration levels. The monitor reflects the data about when and what time the crops received water and how much the crops are grown,” says Adam.

“Currently this greenhouse has set 30 per cent as a threshold to check the moisture levels of the soil, if the reading falls below 30 per cent, it automatically triggers the system to start irrigation and if the reading meets the threshold, it stops irrigation,” says Adam.

The module is embedded with automatic taps called solenoid valves that use a micro-processor system to read the set results from the sensors and then triggers the water irrigation.

The system is connected to a single water pump that controls the amount of water to be irrigated.

The unique thing about this module is each crop has its own solenoid valves connected with a water pipe for irrigation to avoid overflow of water for different crops.

Aeration is another important factor in the greenhouse, it is installed with fans that control the amount of air. Aeration is triggered by the temperature and humidity sensors connected to a micro-controller.

“For the Aeration to happen, temperature in the greenhouse has to go beyond 29 degree Celsius and if the temperature falls below 29 degree, the aeration automatically stops. In case, the power goes off the micro-controller system will switch to roll up motor that draws the film up, allowing the air to pass through the net,” says Mugerwa.

Results

From his their model greenhouse, the two graduates have managed to harvest carrots, Sukuma (kale), tomatoes and chilli. “We are breaking the misconception, that people think these crops are genetically modified organism (GMOs). But these are indigenous crops,” says Adam.

The greenhouse needs minimum space to grow multiple crops and it occupies space as close to a car parking area.

“Anyone can adapt greenhouse technology to grow crops at their home and also farmers can build as many to get the best yield.”

Future plans

The graduates are determined to develop an algorithm to command the system to control the temperature of soil by feeding in the details.

“We are planning to develop an algorithm for machine learning that automatically controls the temperature, to check what can be done, what can happen and how much of water can be added.”

Benefits of growing crops in a greenhouse

Greenhouse is an ideal environment for growing crops as they are not affected by direct sunrays, rain, dust and insects.

In the open field, rains hasten fungal diseases like blight in the case of tomatoes.

Again, you use a lot of chemicals in the open field, but in a greenhouse, this is minimised. The quality of crops in the greenhouse is high, water usage is controlled and this translates to good yields.