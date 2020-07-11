Growing and adding value to tomatoes

By Caroline Makau

I want to grow tomatoes and go further and add value to make paste. I am seeking advice on this venture. Joel

Dear Joel

With red tomatoes, it is easy to make preservatives for sauces and soups all-year-round, even when there are no more fresh tomatoes in the market.

To start, the tomatoes first need to be peeled by dipping gently into boiling water for 30 seconds. The tomatoes should, therefore, be taken out of the cooking pot as quickly as possible with a sieve.

They should be plunged immediately into cold water for a few minutes to loosen the skin. The tomatoes should be completely peeled without leaving any skin on them.

Extraction of the pulp is done by putting the tomatoes into a device called an extractor, which separates the pulp from the seeds.

If there is no extractor available, you can also cut the tomatoes into smaller parts and squash them. Thereafter, put the squashed tomatoes through a sieve and repeat this a number of times to help crush the pulp and maximise the yield.

When all the pulp is collected, pour it into a cooking pot, which is then placed on the fire for what is called pre-heating. It must simmer without ever boiling.

Preservation jars must be prepared by washing with hot water.

A small spoonful of lemon juice, without pips, should be put into each clean, empty jar. After pre-heating, tomato pulp should be placed into the jars. The jar must not be filled right to the top, leave about one to two fingers wide of air underneath the lid to prevent the jars from bursting during sterilisation.

Advertisement

The lid should then be sealed tightly. The jars with the pulp should be sterilised in a pot of boiling water for 45 minutes. Keeping the tomato preserves should be done in a cool dry place.