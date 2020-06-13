Growing bananas as a business

By Michael J Ssali

Uganda which produces an estimated four million metric tonnes of banana every year (UBOS Agricultural Census Extract 2008/9) is the most important banana producing country in Africa and only next to India globally.

Western Uganda leads in banana production, followed by central, eastern and northern regions respectively.

The most farmed bananas are the type that is commonly cooked and eaten as staple food in most households, but also grown are the sweet type usually eaten as fruit, and the third type used to make alcohol and commonly referred to as the beer type.

Agronomy

Mr John Mugera, a retired agricultural services extension worker in Masaka District, says that most parts of Uganda have a suitable climate and soils for growing bananas.

“The important thing is the farmer’s soil management skills,” he says. “To begin with the farmer ought to dig holes two or three feet wide and two feet deep at spacing of ten by ten feet.”

If bananas are to be intercropped with other crops such as coffee the spacing may be wider at 20 by 20 feet. If the soil where the farmer is planning to set up the garden is poor it is advisable to fill up the holes with soil mixed with organic matter such as farmyard manure or composite before planting the bananas.

It is further recommended for the farmer to plant clean tubers obtained from a reliable source such as any of Naro institutes or a tissue culture laboratory such as AGT in Buloba on Mityana road.

“It is no use using planting material that is infested with banana weevils and nematodes. For commercial farmers it is good to think of the most marketable banana varieties and those most tolerant to disease and climatic vagaries. Mpologoma is one recommended variety. Others known for good yields are Kibuzi and Nakitembe varieties,” says Mugera.

Testing soils

Mugera goes on to say that it is also good to use manufactured fertilisers such as NPK and CAN but he advises farmers to have the soil tested first by a soil scientist to really ascertain the soil’s nutrition requirements.

“Mineral fertilisers bring about almost immediate positive results but they have to be applied cautiously, following the manufacturer’s guidelines,” he says.

Ms Constance Itungu, a crop technician at Mukono Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MUZARDI), Kamenyamiggo in Lwengo District says, “Bananas grow better in well drained loamy and fertile soil in areas that have well distributed rainfall throughout the year. The plantation should not be on a steep hill or in a location where strong winds are likely to fell mature plants bearing heavy banana bunches.”

She went on to say, “It takes up to 18 months of waiting for the farmer to harvest the first bananas but he or she can grow other crops such as groundnuts and beans between the rows for some income before harvesting the bananas.”

Weeding

As the banana plant grow taller and produce leaves it is advisable to watch out for weeds which can best be controlled by mulching. Mulching with grass and dry banana leaves or fibres helps to cover the ground ---- not only preventing weed growth but also sustaining soil moisture. The dry grass and banana leaves eventually decompose and turn into manure.

The roots of the banana plants are normally within the top fifteen or so centimetres of the soil profile which is the reason that manure for bananas need not be put too deep in the soil.

The farmer is however warned not to put the mulch too close to the banana plant as this will encourage weevil multiplication.

The area around the foot of the banana stem --- at least 60 centimetres all around the root stock should not be under the mulch.

Any weeds emerging out of the mulch should be uprooted by hand and left to dry on top of the mulch. The rootstock will often produce more suckers than are needed for profitable banana farming. So the farmer should prune some of the suckers.

“The best practice would be one banana fruit carrying tree, one half-grown banana tree, and one very small sucker. Some people refer to this as: one mother, a daughter, and a grandchild for each banana rootstock,” says Itungu.

Managing pests

Itungu advises the farmer to strictly observe field sanitation in order to minimise pest attack. She says there are a number of pesticides on the market which farmers can regularly apply carefully following manufacturers’ instructions.

One banana disease however stands out as most troublesome --- Banana Bacterial Wilt (BBW) – since it has no chemical cure. It is said to be spread by sharp tools like pangas and knives used from one plant to another during pruning. Animals and birds are also said to spread it.

Mr Walakira Ssendi, a commercial banana farmer at Kabonera in Masaka District fights the spread of BBW by ensuring that his labourers carry containers of the disinfectant, JIK, into which they dip knives or pangas after working on one banana plant before using it on another.