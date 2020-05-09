Hass avocado planting

Please help me plant Hass avocados. I have land and I am ready to start. Andrew

Dear Andrew

Avocado will do well in areas with the following climatic requirements:

Soils

Avocados can be grown in a wide range of soils provided that they are well drained and of at least 120cm depth.

The soil should not be saline since avocados do not tolerate it. The best soils are medium sandy loams with pH of 5.5 — 6.5.

Wind

The avocado tree is easily damaged by winds due to its brittle branches. Moderately high winds can cause severe damage. Shelterbelts around orchards in strong wind areas are essential.

Establishment and maintenance

Site selection

The site for planting avocados should be free from anthills, be levelled or gentle-sloped and well sheltered from strong winds.

Site preparation

Land should be properly ploughed and harrowed to remove all perennial weeds. It is also advisable to plant maize or sunflower one year before planting the avocados.

Spacing

The square planting pattern is applied, that is, a spacing of 10mx10m or 10mx8m (rectangular) to give plant populations of 100 and 125 trees per hectare, respectively.

Planting

Planting holes are dug 45cmx4cmx45cm.

Holes are filled with top soil mixed with about 30kg of manure and 125g of DSP.

The trees are delivered in polythene bags and carefully removed to cause very little disturbance to the roots.

The trees are usually planted at a higher level than they were in the nursery to allow for settling.

After planting, they are watered and mulched. The best time to plant is when the long rains are starting.

Pruning

Normally, no pruning is required besides the removal of broken and diseased branches and trimming those touching the ground.

Sucker growth is checked to remove shoots coming out of the rootstock.

Weeding

The orchard should be weed-free. It is recommended to have vegetables growing between the rows of young plantations.

Beans have shown better results. Nothing should be planted closer than 2m from the tree.

Higher crops such as maize and sunflower should not be intercropped with the avocado.

Irrigation

To have good production of avocados, irrigation is necessary, especially during the dry period.

The quantity of water applied depends on the moisture characteristics of the soil and age of the trees. It, however, varies from 25-35 litres per tree per fortnight.

Since avocados are intolerant to salinity, the water used must be free from salts.

Manuring

For maximum growth and optimum yields, it is important to supply the avocado with the necessary nutrients.

It is, however, dangerous to give excessive amounts on any size of trees at a go as it may cause root damage, leaf burn and defoliation.

The type of fertiliser to be used depends on soil pH.

In the planting year, it is advisable not to top-dress the orchard since this may retard root development during the first 4-5 months after planting.

After this period, 60g of 26 per cent N fertiliser should be applied after every three months when the soil is moist.

In addition, about 25kg of well-rotten manure should be spread around the trees after each year.

Do not intercrop avocados with oranges.

You may have to buy another piece of land to plant avocadoes only.

This is because they highly attract the pests that attack oranges.

You can also visit your area agricultural officer for more agronomy advice.

Answered by Caroline Makau, Department of Dairy, Food Science and Technology, Egerton University.

I have been a poultry farmer for the last seven years with close to 6,000 layers. The cost of feeds is becoming unmanageable as prices of eggs drop drastically. Can one add value to eggs so that he can make extra income if they do not want to sell them raw? Jane

Dear Jane

Eggs can indeed be value added. Some of the value added products include egg powder, low cholesterol yolkless eggs (egg albumen) and shell-less eggs.

You can contact the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) for more information.

Another alternative for managing high feed costs is to formulate your own rations with the help of an animal nutritionist.

Answered by Ronald Kipkogei

Which herbicides are safe for use on my watermelons and green grams? Patrick

Dear Patrick

Depending on the crop and its stage of growth, herbicide spraying can be both pre and post emergence. You can spray the following:

Spray weeds with CATAPULT 480SL 200ml/20l. This kills both the broadleaved and grass weeds. It can be used on watermelon.

BASAGRAN 05LTR is a post-emergence herbicide for the control of broad-leaved weeds and cyperacea phaseolus in beans and potatoes Rate of use: 1.5-3ltr/ha Class — II — Yellow Active Ingredient — Bentazone 480g/litre. Used for beans but can also be used for green grams.

DUAL GOLD: A broad spectrum herbicide for annual grasses in maize and beans rate of use — 120-600ltr/ha/10,000ltr water Class — III — Blue Active ingredient — S-Metolachlor 960g/ltr.