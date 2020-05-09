Hens gave me the job I yearned for

By Simon Naulele

His phone kept on ringing as we drove on the 20-kilometre dusty and uneven road to his farm.

“Yes, boss…! How many should I bring for you today?” I could hear him say. “Good deal!” he then sighed.

At his farm located in Oburitok village, Olwelai parish, Katine Sub-county in Soroti District, we were welcomed by his three workers under a small tree shade.

The farm - Vision KB Poultry Farm is sitting on 10 hectare piece of land, and there is a chicken house almost the size of 30 bed hospital ward on the east and at the south is a four-roomed house for the farm workers.

Here is where Herbert Otim, 34, a successful poultry farmer, who has inspired many in Teso region, eastern Uganda is picking chicken that he sells to his customers at cost of between Shs19,000 to Shs20,000 each. But his journey has not been rosy.

How he started

Sometime in 2014, Otim graduated with a degree in adult and community based education from Makerere University.

Like many other young people, the 34-year-old hoped to get a white-collar job soon after.

After four years of unsuccessful job hunting, Otim who is now pursuing a law degree was hired by Youth Alive Uganda as a programme manager.

The four years, Otim was unemployed, he had ventured into agribusiness, choosing poultry farming for income generation. He keeps 1,000 Kuroiler chickens on his farm for eggs and meat.

“I source my day-old chicks from Kampala. I prefer the Kuroiler F1 type, which goes for Sh100 while the F2 and F3 varieties sell at Sh80 and Sh60 respectively.”

According to him, the F1 variety hens take five months to start laying eggs and their survival rate is high. On the other hand, the F2 takes eight months and F3 up to a year.

“At maturity, F1 weighs about 5.5 kilogrammes compared to the rest, which weigh about 3.2 kilogrammes at most.”

Agronomy

A heater, feeders, drinkers, clean litter, brooder guard and light are required in the first month after day-old chicks arrive, he says.

“Before the chicks arrive, the house and all the equipment should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.”

On arrival, he sets up the brooder guard and heaters, spreads out the litter and ensures drinkers and feeders are working to curb cannibalisation.

“The vaccination schedule is important and one must adhere to it to ensure the chickens survive. Missing Newcastle, gumboro and mareks vaccines, among others, can be disastrous.”

He notes that poultry farming is good for starters because it requires little investment compared to rearing of dairy cows. It also gives good returns in a short time.

Benefits

“I started the business in 2016 with Shs700,000 in capital. The money went to making chicken houses, buying the birds and feeds. I have since expanded it following a Shs20m investment,” he says.

Poultry keeping, he says, is not seasonal. Therefore, one can make good money anytime.

“With chicken rearing, you sell everything, from droppings, which are used as manure or cow feeds, feathers that are used for making pillows and artworks, eggs and meat.”

Otim collects 87 eggs per every 100 birds and sells each at Shs200 to farmers for hatching. He says the current glut has not affected him, thanks to his business model.

He supplies his chicken in major towns including Soroti, Kumi and Mbale.

“I sell a mature chicken at between Shs19,000 and Shs25,000 depending on size and weight. However, for hotel orders, I offer a discount of Shs2,000 to Shs3,000,” says the farmer, who picked plenty of lessons from his friend, who is a vet.

Achievement

“I look at Covid-19 as a challenge in disguise, because my net profit margins have shot up by Shs3m per month,” says Otim.

Apparently, Otim does door to door deliveries of chicken to his customers as a marketing strategy in order to cope up with the ovid-19 restrictions. He says he sells about eight birds per day earning Shs152,000.

Also as an elder child in their family, Otim has been able to support education of his siblings, let alone his own children, whom he has afforded access to quality healthcare and a decent livelihood.

Challenges

But the ride has not been easy. His main challenge is diseases. “Feeds are expensive since a 70-kilogramme bag goes for about Shs90,500, which my birds consume in two days. I have learnt how to make my own feeds from maize germ, soya meal, sunflower and cotton cakes, fish meal and calcium,” he says, adding that fluctuation of poultry products’ prices affects his income.