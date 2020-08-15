Here is proof that money grows on trees

By Michael J Ssali

Athanansius Mutaawe Lubogo, an epidemiologist, and his wife Grace, a social worker, are determined to give their four children the best education that money can buy.

“My father missed joining a very good school where he had been admitted because his parents could not afford the high fees,” he told Seeds of Gold in an interview. “I don’t want this to happen to any of our children in case they want to go to any school or university anywhere in the world. And we believe the best way to prepare for this task is to grow trees.”

Tree project

Today he and his wife are the proprietors of Greenwood Forestry, a tree growing project measuring close to 200 acres and located at Kanywa in Buwunga Sub-county, Masaka District.

Mutaawe revealed that they are still buying more land and expanding their business.

They grow cloned eucalyptus trees among other enterprises on the farm.

“I became a tree farmer following a conversation that I had with, Gilaido Kasozi, founder of Bright Grammar Primary School and a member of a group of eminent Catholics at Kitovu Cathedral Parish, Masaka Diocese, to which I also belong. He actually donated to me 1,000 cloned eucalyptus tree seedlings for which I had to find land where to plant them,” says Mutaawe.

Before the investment, Mutaawe made wide consultations: “I had to spend some time thinking about whether what I wanted to go into was really paying and worth the effort. I realised that less than 10 per cent of households in Uganda are connected to hydroelectricity and that there will be a big national demand for electricity wire poles.

I also remembered that given the rising population there is bound to be a huge demand for house construction materials such as wood. I further realised that by planting trees I would be contributing something to the mitigation of climate change and natural environment protection which is one of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) of the United Nations. But I also realised there was some money that can be made through tree farming.”

Starting

He initially began with purchasing some 40 acres of land and immediately set out to grow trees in 2017. “Getting the land was a big hurdle,” he confessed.

“Acquiring the seedlings to plant in all that space, carrying out the ground preparation, as well as obtaining the tools and the wages to pay labourers, were all big challenges. It has been such a long and difficult journey and I am very grateful to financial institutions such as Micro-finance Support Centre, Centenary Bank, and Smart Minds Partners for their support.”

He has since bought more land in the neighbourhood and planted more eucalyptus trees.

Agronomy

For the trees to grow well, Mutaawe says, the requisite agronomical practices have to be done well. “The planting hole should be 25 by 25 centimetres. Planting should take place at the beginning of the rain season and the soil in the hole should be mixed with livestock manure or some other type of organic manure.”

Fortunately, Mutaawe does not have to buy all his animal manure since he is also into livestock keeping and is trying hard to establish a cattle ranch in Sembabule District, which is altogether a story for another day.

There is piped water at the farm not only for use in the nurseries but also for irrigation of the young trees, if need arises.

It is not hard to get an idea why Mutaawe got attracted to large scale eucalyptus tree farming.

Money in trees

Here is a simple business projection that he shared with Seeds of Gold.

The trees on his manmade forest are planted in the spacing of three by three metres, as he said.

On one acre there are about 400 trees growing. If he has some 200 acres then he has 80,000 trees.

Periodically, the farmer has to do thinning by cutting down some trees which he may sell off as firewood or as fencing timber.

Cloned eucalyptus trees are said to be mature and ready for harvest after some 10 years and by then, due to thinning and other factors the farmer may be left with perhaps 60,000 trees.

Today, a 10-year-old eucalyptus tree costs between Shs80,000 and Shs150,000. If he sells each tree at, say, Shs100,000 he could well earn Shs6b.

Costs

Mutaawe is, however, quick to point out, “But you have to factor in the overhead costs such as herbicides, pesticides, and manure and the fact that a tree farmer has to wait for years before harvesting and selling his product. I have to deal with such issues as termites which can kill the trees and to fight weeds not to mention worrying about unreliable weather patterns.”

He had to seek the expert guidance of a friend who had studied forestry at Makerere University and who camped at the site doing soil testing and studying the climate before advising him what eucalyptus tree varieties to grow, how to plant the seedlings, and the spacing.

The seedlings then became so difficult to obtain, making it necessary for him to travel to far away districts to get them.

“This is how we got into seedlings preparation,” he disclosed.

With the assistance of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Mutaawe was able to establish a eucalyptus tree nursery on his farm.

“The presence of the nursery right here makes it certain for us to have the right planting material anytime we need seedlings and it is an opportunity for us to sell seedlings to other farmers intending to take up tree farming.

“For a tree farmer having to wait for so long to harvest, the income from selling seedlings is so welcome because we have to pay labourers and to meet other overhead costs.

“Besides that the nursery provides employment to the members of the neighbouring community. The farm all together provides employment to some 30 or so labourers. But the figure keeps changing depending on the activities going on at the farm.”

When Seeds of Gold visited there were more than 30,000 eucalyptus seedlings ready for sale. Each seedling is sold at Shs700.

Mutaawe said he grows GU 7/8 and GC 550 and these are the seedling varieties that he prepares.

“The varieties are bred to grow fast,” he disclosed. “They are also bred to be drought tolerant and disease resistant.”

The farm also prepares coffee seedlings for Coffee Wilt Resistant Robusta coffee, fully certified by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

The other supplementary money generating activities at Greenwood Forestry are apiary and pineapple growing.

In the recent Covid-19 imposed nationwide lockdown Greenwood Forestry faced some challenges.

“All public transport means were banned,” Mutaawe narrated.

“We could not easily deliver inputs such as fertilisers and pesticides to the farm from Masaka Town. This forced us to purchase a new motorcycle for our manager, and we also had to talk to our banks to reschedule our loans payment structures since our customers for seedlings and pineapples were not coming to the farm.”