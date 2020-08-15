How Akankwasa reaps big from rearing pigs

By George Katongole

Armed with cash after working as a consultant for the governments of Kenya and Namibia, Dr Sam Akankwasa, returned to Kashoroza village in Rukungiri District to invest in farming.

With a 20-acre piece of land as his biggest asset, he explored options of making more money.

“I had many ideas at the time,” says Akankwasa.

Farming journey

Akankwasa’s inexperience in farming did not matter as he had invested a lot of time in studying what makes successful farmers. He started by inviting neighbours to work as a group giving birth to Rukungiri Producers Cooperative in 2013.

The multi-purpose cooperative was established primarily to promote piggery and crop production.

His idea was to fix some gaps in agricultural production for the smallholder farmers in terms of marketing and input supply, among others.

“I concluded that we needed a strong voice as farmers with an organised approach,” he says.

Mixed farming

In the meantime, he continued tilling his land utilising eight of the 20 acres for matooke, forage growing, crop production and piggery.

While Akankwasa has become a successful farmer from his piggery project, he remains mindful of the struggles other farmers face.

He has resolved to be part of the solution by setting up a demonstration farm. On selected days, he invites farmers for training.

“I always teach them about the best practices. Piggery goes merely beyond having a pig. I emphasise that a lot goes into keeping pigs gainfully,” he says.

Today, the cooperative boasts of a reported 4,000 membership.

Pigs are his pride

With a population density of 241/km², Rukungiri is above the national average of 229/km² which puts a lot of pressure on farmland. Therefore, diversifying in piggery is an obvious option.

According to Akankwasa, who keeps cattle too, an estimated Shs200,000 can be enough in setting up a pig sty for starters.

With a well aerated house coupled with good husbandry practices, farmers can maximise the return on investment by raising pigs.

The best practices involve housing with a space for feeding and bedding while maintaining sanitation for disease prevention and management.

Waste management from the sty is another key necessity to look out for. A good feed ration which contains the required nutrient in right proportions is also key. With a shelter that can accommodate 200 pigs at a go, his farm has been earmarked as a breeding centre.

Large Whites, which are distinguished by their erect ears are pigs of choice.

Secondly, they can withstand climatic variations, which has given them a leading role in commercial pig production.

Another breed that has been availed to the Rukungiri farmers is the Camborough pigs which are praised for their excellent meat quality with less fat, resistance to parasites, higher growth rate, better mothering ability and a high average litter size of 14 piglets, three times a year.

Going by the current market prices, a piglet of one and a half months is sold by breeders at Shs120,000.

When you factor in transport, it could go beyond Shs200,000. Pregnant sows, which sold at about eight months old, go for Shs750,000.

Good business

Most of those involved in pig business describe it as a high yielding venture though it sometimes falls prey to the African swine fever.

Akankwasa explains that apart from a high pork consumption in Uganda, pigs multiply fast on top of being highly adaptable.

“Particularly in Rukungiri where we have little arable land and depleted soils, this is what most farmers need,” he says.

The outlook for pig business is promising. Although pigs are not considered among the 20 priority sub-programmes of the country’s Development Strategy and Investment Plan (DSIP), about 17.8 per cent of all households own at least a pig in Uganda.