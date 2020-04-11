How to benefit from Covid-19 by farming

By Michael J Ssali

Covid-19 has shaken the world and also humiliated extremely wealthy and highly developed countries.

We are not quite sure when it will be brought under control and it is widely feared that even in case it is reduced today, it might become endemic, resurfacing time and again. Right now Uganda is under temporary national lockdown and most shops and public offices are closed and we are all bound to stay in our homes.

A recent UNDP report estimates that nearly half of all jobs in Africa could be lost due to Covid-19, and that income losses linked to the disease will exceed $220b in developing countries.

Invest in farming

Some of us may never retain our current jobs after the Covid-19 pandemic and for those owning some land upcountry; this is the time to consider creating a personal job by investing in farming.

For many people now locked out of our normal work places due to the ongoing global health crisis, Joseph Nkandu, Executive Director of National Union of Coffee Agribusinesses and Farm Enterprises (NUCAFE) has some advice.

He says, “In this time of fighting the Corona virus, coffee farms are safe havens. When you and your family are productively and exclusively in and on the coffee farm you will never suffer from the globally notorious Covid-19.”

“You will moreover enjoy the best micro environment within your farm. This is the time to discover more what being on and in the coffee farm can do for you, your family, and the community. Coffee has done great things for Uganda including but not limited to paying school fees, building houses, roads and hospitals, establishing blood brotherhood, balance of payments at more macroeconomic level and many other things, name them,” says Nkandu.

Plant some coffee

He further says the Covid-19 nation lockdown should be used by office workers now staying at home and owning coffee gardens to spend more time personally attending to the crop. The national lockdown allows members of a household to take advantage of the current rains and work in their gardens so long as they observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as stipulated by the Minister of Health, Dr Ruth Aceng.

“Even for those who merely own farm land but had never started farming this is the time to consider planting coffee, after all it is also a rainy season,” says Nkandu.

Why coffee

He encourages farmers to nourish the coffee crop because, according to him, it is the crop that will bring them a lot of joy and big income after the corona virus crisis has passed.

He has high hopes that the coffee prices will greatly improve when the pandemic is brought under control. “Our farmers have to understand,” he told Seeds of Gold, “in the major coffee producing countries labourers formerly employed on the large coffee plantations have stopped working due to corona virus related issues. Therefore there is bound to be a big shortage of the commodity on the international market in a few months’ time from now as the Covid-19 crisis lasts.

Agronomy

Nkandu also advises those just beginning to grow coffee to adopt the new mode of spacing which is three meters by one meter.

“If you have not yet done so, change your planting density for Robusta coffee from 3m by 3m where you have only 450 plants per acre with the yield of only 300 kilogrammes of green coffee to a planting spacing of 3m by 1m where you have 1333 plants per acre with a yield of at least 3000 kilogrammes of green coffee in the third year with NUCAFE guided sustainable management practices.”

“For Arabica coffee spacing, please kindly go away from 2.5m by 2.5m to 2.5 by 1m. If you do that it will be time well spent during this time of Covid-19. This way, you and Uganda will benefit from Covit-19. This is the time for Uganda to prepare to produce its annual target of 20 million coffee bags. We need 400,000 farmers each working on only one acre with the spacing of 3m by 1m to achieve that target in less than 5 years,” says the agronomist.

He went on to say that after achieving that level of production all farmers should strive to continue owning the coffee crop by adopting what he calls Farmer Ownership Model (FOM). FOM requires all farmers to join a farmers’ SACCO so that they forge ways of selling their product directly to the highest bidder to maximize profit from coffee.

He disagrees with people who believe that by increasing the planting density the coffee trees will be too crowded to give good yields. “It is all about care. If a man has two children in his family, he may buy two kilogrammes of beef and if he has fifteen children he should buy 15 kilogrammes of beef for the children to feel satisfied. More coffee plants on an acre mean applying more manure.”

He says Ugandans must stop thinking that things are done the same way before quoting Albert Einstein who said: “Who does the same thing over and over expecting different results?” He said people are free to apply their energy to producing any other commodity such as banana or maize during this crisis but in his opinion coffee would provide the best soft landing in the event of anyone losing their current job after the pandemic has disappeared.

Best practices

His appeal to the farmers is that they should take the best care of the crop especially now that the harvest season is around the corner by picking only ripe coffee cherries, drying it properly on clean surfaces like cemented floors, drying racks, or papyrus mats and tarpaulins. “They should then put it into bags and store it if they don’t have too many pressing financial issues.