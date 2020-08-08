Innovation platform for farmers formed

By Edgar R. Batte

At least 60 per cent of Ugandan population is engaged in agriculture and one of the recurrent needs is packaging of knowledge, organisation, access to viable markets and credit.

To tackle the issues, the agricultural sector is firmly tapping into innovation. A new free digital learning platform called ‘Soma’ has been launched and is expected to provide knowledge to small holder farmers as well as the public that’s interested in learning more skills and knowledge specific to agribusiness.

The e-learning is designed on a self-based learning methodology where members can access the system, register for accounts and choose any courses they may wish to learn and gain skills.

The farmer will preferably need a smart phone or computer. The platform is a collaborative result between Agri Business Development (ADC), an organisation that facilitates agricultural value chains, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Ministry of Agriculture and smallholder farmers.

“With the e-platform, we are offering a learning opportunity to improve on different skills around the gaps prevailing in the agriculture sector,” says Emmanuel Obuku, ADC’s general manager.

The digital platform is expected to help cut back on face-to-face training budget from $100 to about $1 and five cents. For the start, the content on the channel is available in Luganda, Luo and Runyakitara as first set of languages.

