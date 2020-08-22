It pays big to grow flowers

By Lominda Afedraru

The ornamental plant sector is thriving with most flower farms either owned by companies for international market or individual farmers who are marketing it locally.

Growers around the globe are producing colourful flowers and beautiful decorative plants that can be sold as cuttings or bulb flowers. In order to meet this demand in a sustainable way, growers need to take up the challenge of making their operations as efficient as possible.

Growing top-quality ornamental plants and flowers takes a lot of skill. Growers need to continuously monitor a range of key processes, including irrigation, energy consumption, labour productivity and climate.

Those growing in greenhouses need to regulate and control key variables such as greenhouse climate, cultivation and irrigation strategies, energy management and labour processes but small scale farmers can grow flowers in the open.

To harvest stems every week, Isaac Kyazze, a flower agronomist, says a farmer should plant flowers in phases so that they mature at different times. The flowers mature in six months.

Planting

In general, ornamentals prefer well-drained soil with a pH between 6.3 and 6.7. Application of compost will help to build up the soil’s organic matter and allow the plants’ roots to spread quickly and get off to a good start.

Set out young plants at the recommended spacing, to prevent them from crowding each other once they have grown and matured. If you’ve purchased plants from a garden centre, the plants will likely be somewhat pot-bound when you remove them from their containers.

Before placing them in the hole, gently break apart the root mass; this encourages roots to spread quickly into the surrounding soil. Fertilise at planting time with an organic or slow-release fertiliser.

Bed and soil preparation

Farmers growing flowers can choose to make beds of soil or simply plough the land and plant the cuttings directly.

When planting, the bud union of the plant should not be covered with soil, it should be 2 – 3 cm above the ground level.

The sprout coming out of the union should face towards the path at the time of plantation. The planting distance should be 45 cm by 17cm.

Propagating

A farmer can get cuttings from a grown flower and either pot them or plant directly.

Clip off any flowers or flower buds on the plant. This is done to focus the plant’s energy into developing new roots on the stem cutting.

Farmers are expected to select healthy stem cuttings preferably healthy growing tips or side shoot that are 2 to 6 inches long. Strip off any bottom leaves where the stem will be inserted in the rooting medium. Removal of unwanted vegetative growth from the axil of the leaf below the terminal bud is called pinching.

Once the new plant is well established, pinch off the stem tip to encourage fuller growth and more abundant flowers.

This helps to get good quality flowers and buds and avoids wastage of energy in the development of auxiliary bud if done at the right stage and right time.

Wild shoot removal

Wild shoots are the unwanted growth that takes place at the union on the rootstock. They should be removed at the earliest as these will deplete nutrients and check growth and development of a plant. They should not be cut but removed from its union by pressing it with thumb in order to check its further sprouting.

Pruning

Pruning of flowers is necessary to decrease the height of the plant. This is done in two months from planting. Pruning or undercut is practiced to avoid short stem and weak sprout.

Maintain ace of beds

In greenhouses, flowers are grown on raised beds. The fertile soil of the beds has a tendency to collapse into the path due to hosing by pipe, weeding and hoeing, friction with spray pipe doing spray etc. Hence maintenance of bed is to be done by adding fresh soil or by shifting fertile soil from path to bed. Some farmers prefer to plant the flowers on plastic plates filled with fine soil which are placed on raised metallic beds.

Weeding

This is done with the help of long handed weeding hook. This operation is helpful for removal of weeds, breaking the top layer of algae and to facilitate better air circulation in the soil. This is to be done very carefully otherwise it may damage active roots.

Bud caps

Bud caps are generally placed on the bud when they are beginning to form buds. This helps to increase the bud size and shape to meet customer demand.

Pests and diseases

There are common pests such as spider mites and thrips that infest the flower farm and common diseases are powdery mildew, black spot and gray mold. Framers are expected to remove diseased plant or apply recommended pesticides to solve the challenge.

Harvesting and storage

Usually in 12 weeks a farmer can begin harvesting the cuttings or the buds ready for marketing and it should be cut with the help of secateurs.