MSC initiates pig breeding centre in Rukungiri

By George Katongole

Uganda is one of the most pork consuming countries in Africa with the per capita consumption estimated at more than 3.4 kilogrammes per person per year according to FAO estimates of 2011 and is the highest in the East African region.

Due to this potential, the Microfinance Support Centre (MSC) has initiated a piggery signature project for the farmers in Rukungiri District saying it has a high potential to make an impact for smallholder farmers.

The district production department estimated that 15,000 pigs were kept in Rukungiri in 2015.

Target group

The new project is expected to increase on the total production of livestock in the areas of Nyakagyeme, Nyakishenyi, Buyanja, Buhunga, Nyarushanje and Ruhinda sub-counties.

The beneficiaries from these sub-counties include 40,000 members of Rukungiri Producers Cooperative Society. To fund the project, money will be drawn from a fund worth Shs3b that is available to Rukungiri District. The funds are to be used to train the members, offer veterinary services, buy piglets and establish a pig breeding centre.

John Peter Mujuni, the executive director MSC, said the signature project is in line with their mandate of promoting financial literacy through saving societies. “MSC will establish and finance a modern breeding centre in Rukungiri where they will get high quality breeds as well as veterinary kits.

I encourage members to start with the seed capital we have availed to grow as that is the natural way to financial freedom,” Mujuni said in a speech read by Boaz Tuhumure, the zonal manager Kigezi Region.

A batch of the 400 pigs (Cumbrian and large white breeds) were delivered at Kashoroza village at the weekend. Each of the 62 groups were given three pigs as seed capital.

Breeding challenges

One of the biggest issues raised by farmers during the handover of the pigs was inbreeding. Inbreeding affects the animals’ growth by weakening the genetic strain. Dr Sam Akankwasa, the chairman of the group, explained that by establishing a breeding centre, they will be able to offer a solution to previous challenges.

