Mapenduzi finds goldmine in farming

By Martin Okudi

American author and businessman Clement Stone coined the now famous quote: “When life gives you lemons, squeeze them and make lemonade.”

This dictum rings true to the 40-year-old, Martine Ojara Mapenduzi, to whom the Lords Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency handed lemons. He did not sulk or curse after the two-decade long insurgency rendered farming land in Gulu idle because it was a risk to go farming with gun fire sounds everyday.

After the insurgency, Mapenduzi who is also the LCV chairman for Gulu District picked up the pieces and eight years later, he has risen to be one of the best farmers in the region.

Desire to farm

“I have been a politician for the better part of my adulthood but my desire has always been farming,” says Mapenduzi, who farms on 14 acres in Kulukeno Village, Owor Sub-county, Gulu District

“I talked to my relatives that it was time to start serious farming when the war ended. The land was offered to me by my family.” Mapenduzi grows amaranth, cabbage, collard greens (sukuma wiki), spinach, carrots — all of which he does organically.

“I have partitioned the land into small plots, on which I plant different crops. The cabbage plot hosts 324 plants, for instance,” he says.

Being a first time farmer, Mapenduzi says he is doing things small as he learns the ropes before he actualises his big plan.

Advertisement

Why organic farming

The farmer says he chose organic farming because his research showed it would give him an edge in the market.

“I use natural ways instead of commercial pesticides to rid the farm of pests and weeds. For rodents, I make sure that my farm is clean, while I ensure there’s timely weeding,” he says.

“Mulching helps suppress the weeds and I mix Mexican marigold with hot pepper and water to kill aphids,” he adds.

To make the organic pesticide, he cuts the marigold at flowering stage, chops two kilogrammes of it and mixes with hot pepper in a drum, adds 20 litres of water and then covers it.

“I allow the mixture to stay for three to five days, stirring every two days to hasten the decomposition rate. To use, I remove the content and sieve the extracts, dilute with 10 litres of soapy water and spray,” Mapenduzi explains.

According to Mapenduzi, the Mexican marigold can also be planted around the vegetable field to repel various insect pests.

“This plant is a good repellent of insects thus keeping them away from the farm,” he says, adding he uses animal manure to grow the crops.

So far so good for the farmer as he delivers 250 kilogrammes of vegetables a week to various clients, including Gulu market.

Seedlings

The former secondary school teacher started the seedlings growing project in four years ago, without anticipating the returns and great success that he now gets from his decision to get into seedlings entrepreneurship. As a little boy, he planted seedlings only as a mimicry of what his father did. He hadn’t realised that what he superficially practiced then, as a child, would one day give him great fortunes in life.

“From my childhood, I have always been thrilled and passionate about planting trees. Before I even had the notion of making money out of trees, I planted them and freely gave away to my friends, neighbours and family members to plant,” he says. His seedling enterprise includes pine, eucalyptus, jackfruit, papaya, avocadoes and teak tree, among others. So how much money did he invest in the venture, building his bridge to prosperity?

“When I was elected LC V chairman, I started saving Shs500,000 per month from my salary. A colleague, having previously noticed my passion about seedlings, wondered why I only ventured in vegetables when I could earn more from seedlings.”

Big returns

After attending lessons from the district extension officer, Mapenduzi did not hesitate in building and expanding his new venture. He soon started growing the seedlings and selling them, earning enough to reinvest in tools such as watering cans, and setting up a solar-powered drip irrigation system. He sold seedlings for the subsequent three years, making a profit of about Shs50m, as customers were now buying the seedlings directly from his farm. Some of the notable customers include Leader of the Opposition in parliament Betty Aol Ochan.

“I bought more than 500 seedlings of papaya from my ‘son’ and I can assure you my garden is yielding big fruits,” says Aol. Other clients include Beatrice Anywar the state minister for environment. Anwar bought more than 1000 seedlings of cashew nuts.

Expansion

He further expanded his base, to an acre and began selling his customers highbrid seedlings.

Two years ago, Mapenduzi had no reason not to own a small lorry, for the purpose of transporting the seedlings to his numerous customers’ homes or whenever they intended to plant their seedlings.

He employed more workers, making it eight permanent employees and about 30 casual workers who each earns about Shs10,000 daily.

He employed one person to manage and supervise the entire processes of planting and care of the seedlings.

At the moment, Mapenduzi has planted 10 million seedlings, with his farm containing two million seedlings at each given time.