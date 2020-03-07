Mechanise your farm with a low power tractor

By George Katongole

With the amazing versatility and utility of farm tractors, there is almost certainly one that fills your farm needs.

There is nothing like having to worry less about the farm chores with a mere push of a lever or ploughing eight acres in a matter of hours. For farmers interested in having less labour with a plan to increase their acreage, a tractor is one way to fulfil that desire.

“Increasing farm expectations and government efforts to mechanise agriculture makes tractor use a viable option,” Mr Simon Peter Mugerwa, the technical manager at New Holland Tractors, says.



Work master

New Holland is offering three tractor models below 50 HP; the TT35, TT40 and TT45 series as a way of easing the mechanisation process which Mugerwa says are ideal for small to medium farmers.

He describes the 40hp tractor as a work master. He says it possesses a fuel efficient engine with the highest useful power.

It has several features that make it a versatile tractor such as 2,000 kilogramme lift capacity, 12+3 constant mesh gearbox, and maximum torque.

It is equipped with several features such as an independent clutch lever, straight axle with planetary drive, high precision hydraulics among others.

The saving grace is that New Holland is offering these useful tools on friendly terms.

Through dfcu financing, the TT40 two-wheel drive tractor which cost Shs36m, require one to make an initial 20 per cent deposit, which translates to Shs6.6m with the rest payable in five years.

Advertisement

The 12 per cent interest rate is lower yet seasonal repayments which are made twice a year are ideal for the farmers.



Choosing the right tractor

Mugerwa says that selecting farm equipment requires the same practical decisions. He recommends a farmer to think about the tasks it will perform.

“Bigger is not always better as a compact 35-horsepower tractor may well be more useful (and affordable) than a 140-horsepower behemoth.

A front-end loader is almost a necessity for lifting and hauling. Depending on your situation, you might get by without four-wheel drive, but the added utility makes it a highly desirable feature,” he says.

The three low powered tractors have a huge potential on the farm. Mugerwa says that they have recommended controls including position control, drop rate control, sensitivity knob, tap off and lift yet its rear axle is designed for heavy duty functions.

The tractor’s specifications include a seven-pin trailer socket, rear work light, halogen work lamps with an instrument cluster that has a useful digital hour meter and warning lights for battery charging and oil pressure.