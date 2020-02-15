Pick more from sorghum

By Lominda Afedraru

Any farmer will confess that tilling, planting, weeding crops and harvesting are labourious exercises.

But that should no longer be the case as the Nwoya District based Rigil Agrotech Company has come up with a chain of mechanised type of farming that does all the tasks including tilling, planting, weeding and harvesting.

“As we encourage farmers to grow sorghum, we must ask ourselves where they will find the market for their produce. Besides being a food security crop, sorghum can be used in manufacturing livestock feeds and ethanol,” says Rana Karn who invested in growing sorghum in Nwoya District in a bid to harvest to the required demand by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL).

Rana, speaking to Seeds of Gold in one of the farms located in Labnetch village in Nwoya, narrates that he grew up in a family who have been practicing farming on large scale in India. “My grandfather was a famer growing sugarcane on large scale, my father too followed his footsteps while at the same time working in sugar processing industry and this inspired me to go full swing in farming,” he noted.

Farm capacity

Mr Rana and team acquired 15,000 acres of land in the villages of Labnetch, Lukai and Wamkino, Nwoya District. Part of the 2,000 acres is privately owned and the rest has been obtained on lease basis where the company pays its occupants Shs90,000 per acre per annum.

The land has been apportioned in such a way that sorghum is grown on 7,000 acres, soybean on 5,500 acres and the rest is for cotton and sunflower.

The team began by growing soybean, sunflower and cotton in 2016 and when UBL reached an agreement with them for supply of sorghum, they began trials in 2007 and in 2019 they invested heavily in sorghum growing which is done on large scale using mechanised technology. They are able to produce 7,000 tonnes required by UBL per annum.

However, the total tonnage is more than the 7,000 tonnes because they are growing sila variety on 900 acres which is sold in the open market.



The team is growing cotton mainly for export market in Turkey and India and last year they were able to produce 3,500 bales.

The soybean and sunflower farming produce is purchased by Mukwano Industries for oil production.

Varieties

Mr Rana and team obtain sorghum seed from UBL, which is purchased at Shs11, 000 per kilogramme. They carry out seed dressing to avoid seed damage by soil borne diseases and to ensure sufficient germination. In an acre the seed ratio of 4 kg is required.

The team is growing Chromatin hybrid variety which is high yielding. This is particularly grown to meet the demand by UBL although the team is growing sila hybrid variety which is sold in the open market.

Mechanisation

Rana and team are engaged in mechanised farming where tilling is done using tractors, application of fertiliser and planting is done using planters. The team is using selective herbicides to eliminate weeds while spot weeding is done for grass that may have not been eliminated by the herbicide. Before planting the team applies pre-emergent herbicide which prevents weeds from growing in the farm.

During harvesting, the combined harvester is used where seed for onward distribution is sorted there and then, which is taken for drying and thereafter packaged in bags of 50 kilogrammes ready for delivery.

There is the challenge of fall army worm attacking the plants during the growth period and the team does regular spraying to eliminate them from the field.