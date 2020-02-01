Preparing for a bumper coffee harvesting season

By Michael J Ssali

Due to the plentiful rain we received in the past few months, reports from most coffee growing parts of the country indicate that we are likely to have a bumper coffee harvest.

As the farmers wait for what is expected to be perhaps the biggest coffee harvest in several years, there are some preparations that ought to be made to safeguard against possible losses on the part of the farmers and to ensure that they come up with a desirable and marketable product.

Measures

A tour of coffee gardens in Masaka region and some other Robusta coffee growing areas across the country revealed bending, heavily laden coffee tree branches.

This is the stage when the first precaution measures ought to be carried out. Such tree branches may give way and break, causing big losses for the farmers especially during periods of strong winds.

To avoid such losses this is the time to put wooden supports under the bending branches to prevent them from further bending and to reduce their risk of breaking. Some people use ropes or nylon strings to tie the bending branches to the ones still standing strong as a way of reducing the risk.

Beware of thieves

Another issue to worry about is thieves that go into the garden at night ‘to harvest where they did not sow.’ in their groups farmers should begin holding discussions about measures to secure their gardens during the harvest season. It is an issue to which they could also draw the attention of the local leaders, the area police stations, and the sub-county security officers.

Security patrols at night may become necessary in the harvesting period. Coffee thieves operating at night and in darkness nearly always steal unripe coffee berries for which they somehow succeed to find buyers.

That coffee ends up in the hands of unscrupulous traders and it lowers the overall quality of the coffee exported from Uganda. The thieves discourage farmers from waiting for the coffee berries to mature and ripen before picking them.

Fearing that their crop might be stolen by such thieves the farmers resort to harvesting immature coffee berries, which is bad practice since, besides lowering the country’s over-all coffee quality, it causes loss to the farmer because it weighs less than coffee that is harvested when it is mature and red ripe.

Fence your gardens

Mr Hassan Kakooza, procurement manager at Kabonera Coffee

Farmers Cooperative Society, advises farmers to invest in fencing off their coffee gardens to make it harder for the thieves to access them.

“Barbed wire or chain link fencing is one of the best protective measures,” he says. “It makes it even easier for the night guards or the farmers themselves to chase and to arrest the thief because he will have no quick escape route.”

Drying racks

He also advises the farmers to invest in constructing concrete coffee drying yards.

Mr Joseph Nkandu, executive director of National Union of Coffee Agri-business and Farm Enterprises (NUCAFE) advises farmers to invest in coffee drying racks. These can be made of steel, wire mesh, and timber but simple and quite functional coffee drying racks can also be constructed using local timber and mats.

Nkandu says, “Given the increasing global demand for coffee and for Uganda to take advantage of being gifted by nature of producing the highly rated intrinsic quality of coffee especially Robusta coffee and the overall increased exportable production, NUCAFE is promoting and supporting increased high quality coffee production.”

Nkandu argues that quality begins with good selection of coffee planting material, like varieties that yield large coffee beans.

To achieve the coffee quality levels that Nkandu is talking about coffee farmers groups should now be inviting agricultural extension officers to discuss best coffee post-harvest practices.

Farmers have to fully understand that coffee is food and that it must always be handled most hygienically like a food crop. They also have to understand that its market value is tied to its quality.

Farmers must understand that as a country we are in competition with other coffee producing countries and that to attract international customers and for us to set the highest prices we must have the best tasting and cleanest product.

Best practices

Hassan Kakooza says, “All coffee farmers must now observe the new coffee regulations which for example require all farmers to stop drying coffee on the bare ground where it gets mixed with foreign objects such as stones or animal droppings. They must dry the coffee on tarpaulins or mats. Coffee farmers must do selective coffee picking during harvesting and only pick ripe coffee cherries. They should then dry the coffee thoroughly, like up to moisture content of 13 per cent before bringing it to us for hulling. For farmers who have no moisture meters in their groups, we advise them to bring samples of their coffee to us for moisture testing.”

Kakooza adds: “The farmers must also be careful about how they store their dried coffee. Bags of dried coffee should not be placed directly on the floor as it could absorb moisture from the ground and cause molding. Some effort must be made to ensure that the bags are placed on crates or timber raised, something like three inches from the ground.”