Reduce water wastage by installing auto drinkers

Keeping chickens in your homestead can be an important step in becoming more self-sufficient and sustainable. Birds are a delight to watch when they grow to maturity, but as experience shows, minimising costs remains the backbone of a successful poultry business. And water being an integral part, automatic waterers are a great option, writes George Katongole.

Water is the most important nutrient for any living creature. Poultry is no exception. Water is involved in every aspect of poultry metabolism. It helps in regulating body temperature, digesting food and eliminating body wastes. At normal temperature, poultry consume at least as twice as much water as feed. Water softens the feed so that digestion can occur. To meet high expectations, chicken require good quality water drinking system.

When Rose Akol started out as a poultry farmer in 2012, she had spent close to Shs10m to start her business.

The cost of feeds had been lowered by her maize plantation yet more costs were anticipated. Clean drinking water for her chicken was one of them and she sought out solutions.

Akol owns two coops that house an estimated 1,200 layers and feeding them would take a toll on her savings. She found a unique drinker during a farm visit in Iganga District which remains her favourite.



Automated

Hanging from the roofs are cables holding four water drinkers in each coop.

“These automatic chicken waterers are the best any farmer could have,” Akol says. “When the tank is full, the water flows through attached PVC pipes into the drinkers,” says Akol, 44. The water from a big water tank at her home in Kakira, Jinja District is pumped into a small plastic tank that is placed on an elevated platform from which it flows into the drinkers by gravity. The water keeps coming into the drinkers and once filled, the circuit is broken.

“The advantage is that the water never spills onto the floor. A wet floor is not desirable for chicken,” she adds.

She says that most farm supply shops sell the kit. She obtained hers in Jinja buying each drinker and pipe at Shs60,000.

She estimates that this was a timely intervention because providing water for 1,200 birds would require about 220 litres of water every day and about three labourers. With the technology, she employs only one person whose main role is to ensure that the tank never runs out of water, cleaning the drinkers and pick the eggs.



How it works

Once set up, automatic waterers refill themselves by virtue of being connected to a water source by a hosepipe.

The system uses gravity to feed water into a tray. Chicken drinking from the drinker reduces the level of the water temporarily; this allows air to escape into the water reservoir above the drinker; once the air goes into the tank, water is released into the drinker filling it back to a set level.

Once an equilibrium between the water and the vacuum pressure in the reservoir is achieved, no more water will leak into the tray until it is removed again.

This waterer has a cover that stops any dirt from getting into the water.



No wastage

A really neat innovation in poultry. Automatic drinkers are the best to keep your water clean yet the system, does not need any assembly. One of the big advantages of this type of waterer is they are very clean and you get no mess with no daily cleaning.

Akol says the auto-drinkers ensure optimal hygiene and less water wastage at the farm while it provides a constant flow of uncontaminated clean fresh water for your hens.

“The chicken house is always dry and the chickens can drink any time they want.”