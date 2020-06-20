Some of our crop production challenges

By Michael J Ssali

Much as our population is growing very fast, our food production is rather sluggish. There is a big risk that within the coming few years there may not be sufficient food for the big population. According to a publication titled:

“Overcoming Food Insecurity in Sub-Saharan Africa” jointly written by James Mutegi, Abdi Zeila, Abednego Kiwia and Shamie Zingore, current yields of cereals and legumes in most African countries stand between 15 and 30 per cent of the potential.

“By contrast actual yields are 80 per cent of the potential, in the Netherlands and in the USA. By 2050, the region will be self-sufficient on existing farmland only if appropriate soil fertility management technologies are adopted and if the yield per hectare rises to about seven tonnes per hectare, 80 per cent of the potential.”

The authors attribute Sub-Saharan low crop production to such factors as “inherently low soil fertility, erratic and poorly distributed rainfall, pests and diseases. Much of the continent is either too wet or too dry for farming,” reads the publication.

“In much of the rest, seasonal rains are unreliable Climate Change is exacerbating these problems. While some areas are very fertile, soils over much of the continent are fragile, lacking essential nutrients and organic matter. More than half of the cultivable land has old, high weathered, acidic soils with high levels of iron and aluminum that require careful management.”

To kick start vibrant agricultural production, we have to adopt soil fertility management technologies which require meaningful government investment in agriculture. We ought to address such issues as provision of irrigation equipment and infrastructure to areas of rain scarcity. We ought to drive water from our numerous natural water bodies to drought prone areas.

Blind application of fertilisers by farmers is a risky venture. We are beginning to see bags of synthetic fertilisers liberally given out through Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) to farmers groups for application in their gardens without prior soil testing to establish the soil nutrient requirements in the different farming plots.

Adoption to the use of synthetic fertiliser is a welcome idea but we must follow appropriate soil management technologies to achieve our desired goals.