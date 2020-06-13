Some ways to improve farm yields

By Michael J. Ssali

It is the desire of every farmer to maximize yields from the farming activity of his or her choice. The yields must also be of the best quality possible, in order to attract buyers and to be of good taste.

This comes with some effort on part of the farmer. It is not always possible to improve yields by expanding the size of land on which the farm is located.

However the farmer can choose to carry out better farming practices on the same piece of land to come up with higher yields.

Fertiliser usage for example can increase yields on the same size of land. Good soil management plays a very big role in improving farm yields.

Low farm yields in Sub-Saharan countries are mainly attributed to insufficient use of mineral fertilisers.

Globally the average application of mineral fertiliser stands at 135 kilogrammes per hectare but in Sub-Saharan countries only 17 kilogrammes are used in a hectare (AGRA, 2018).

For farmers that cannot access synthetic fertilisers, there is a lot that can be done to improve soil fertility in their gardens.

One way is to add organic matter to the soil. Weeds and crop residues and tree leaves can be regularly buried under the ground to turn into manure.

Grass or any other organic matter can be used as mulch. With time it rots and turns into manure for the crops to feed on. Farmyard manure and compost are also very good fertiliser.

Weed control is very important since weeds compete with crops for soil nutrients.

The farmer should plant the most recommended seeds and planting materials. Using improved planting materials along with appropriate agronomical practices leads to increased farm yields.

Improved seeds are usually bred to tolerate such hardships as drought and pests. However the farmer should be prepared to fight pests either through natural methods or use of pesticides.

For livestock farmers it is important to go for the best breeds and feeds with guidance from agricultural extension officers.

Lastly the farmer should be in a position to make regular inspection of the farm to keep truck of any positive or negative developments.