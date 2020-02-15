Sorghum turns money-spinner for youth

The union now has 215 members out of which 49 are youth. Last year farmers were given 154 kilogrammes of hybrid sorghum seed and Ogwal and team are expecting 16 metric tonnes of it, writes Lominda Afedraru.

By Lominda Afedraru

Most farmers growing sorghum in northern Uganda have been embarking on farming the local variety mainly for home consumption.

However, with the market demand by the brewing industries, farmers are slowly shifting to growing hybrid varieties which are suitable for brewing beer.

As such farmer organisations have come up to process sorghum grains to meet the required demand by the industries.

One such organisation is Abur Lango Cooperative Society which was formed by two youth members with ideas of pursuing their dream in agro business related initiatives.

Cooperative Society

The youth were able to achieve their goal through attending trainings and collaborating with other processors in the region with experience in the business.

Jonathan Emmy Ogwal, aged 20 and his colleague Isaac Olet tried several other business ideas including selling scrap, timber and second hand clothes, among others before forming the cooperative union.

Ogwal narrates that he went as far as South Sudan dealing in scrap but things would not work out.

In 2015 he went to Alebtong and ventured in agriculture growing crops such as rice but it was not profitable.

He decided and settle in Balpe trading centre in Lira District where he met his colleague Olet and they ventured in drying chilli for export but it did not work out.

The two came up with the idea of registering a cooperative union in 2016 having seen other processors benefiting from the demand by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL).

Produce output

In 2018 they were able to enter into business agreement with UBL where they began supplying sorghum worth five tonnes. The two embarked on sensitising farmers growing hybrid sorghum to join the union. This followed with UBL team supplying seed through the cooperatives for demonstration and most farmers embraced the idea of growing the crop.

The union now has 215 members out of which 49 are youth. Last year farmers were given 154 kilogrammes of hybrid sorghum seed and Ogwal and team are expecting 16 metric tonnes of it.

Apparently farmers who are members of the cooperative society harvest their produce which is bulked and sold to UBL at Shs1,150 per kilogramme and once the money is deposited in the union account, it is distributed to farmers and the cooperative union gets a commission for management of its activities. At the moment, the group has more than 10 tonnes of sorghum in stores to be supplied to UBL.

Ogwal says his life has improved and he is urging other youth to join the venture. He now has plans to begin growing sorghum on large scale effective next season since he has already hired some piece of land, about five acres, for doing the same.

Advertisement

Partners

Ogwal and team are collaborating with Land Mark Millers in Soroti District, who are engaged in sensitising farmers mainly youths on best agronomy practices of growing industrial crops in Soroti, Lira and Karamoja region. Mr Charles Okubar, the proprietor of Land Mark Millers narrates that in Teso region and northern Uganda, the crops grown are mainly cassava, sorghum and maize, which are now considered industrial crops.

As such he got into partnership with development partners which linked him to UBL management for supply of produce of these crops for beer brewing.

“We have embarked on sensitising our farmers particularly the youth to grow these crops on large scale because of the readily available market. Besides buying the produce, UBL usually provides inputs such as fertiliser and seed variety which are high yielding. We have been doing this in Lango sub-region, Teso region and now we have expanded in cassava production in Karamoja region. We have entered into partnership with Naro to provide the farmers with high yielding cassava variety which is doing well in the entire region,” says Okubar. Apparently there are 2,500 youth farmers engaged in growing these crops in the districts of Lira, Agago, Kabong and Abim.

Formerly the youth were idle but now they are actively engaged in farming which is improving their livelihoods.

Pests and diseases

Okubar has advised farmers to observe timely planting procedures, proper fertiliser application and pest control in order to receive the intended yields.

Okubar adds that good farming practices will enable the farmers to achieve their target and make them financially stable and food secure.

He has also asked the farmers to cultivate Seredo, a sorghum species that is not a favourite of the birds.