The loss that made Akol wiser and richer

By Christine Katende

Walking into Rose Akol’s farm in Kakira village, Jinja District, one cannot stop to marvel at her numerous chickens.

In one of the pens, the chickens squawk loudly as they seek our attention. Akol is holding a red bucket in her left hand and a white plastic bowl in her right.

It is feeding time, the birds know from the two containers they have gotten used to. With more than 1,500 birds, Akol is a big chicken farmer in the area. “I turned to commercial chicken rearing seven years ago, but I had been keeping indigenous chickens albeit on a small-scale for the past 10 years.”

Akol gets close to 500 eggs in a day. “When I was beginning, I bought 200 chicks from a hatchery, but 40 died after about six weeks,” Akol tells Seeds of Gold.

“Then, I was transiting from free range chicken to layers. I did not have any experience in keeping chicks. The birds died due to crowding at one corner of the pen and poor feeds,” she explains. Besides, the pen’s floor had a wire mesh, which did not keep the birds warm, leading to the crowding in a corner.

Once bitten, the farmer became wiser and improved the structure of her chicken pens.

Good earnings

She keeps her birds in proper ventilated poultry house with a tray to collect droppings. The rich manure finds its way to her garden where she grows different vegetables.

The floors are more than six-foot high thus allowing free movement of the people working inside, while at the same time ensuring that the rooms are well-aerated.

The pens have four cubicles each holding 125 birds and are equipped with feeds and water troughs fashioned out of plastic materials.

Then there are laying boxes that slant outwards to allow the eggs to roll to an outer compartment where they are easily collected from outside the house.

The 500 layers produce between 420 and 450 eggs daily that are bought by local business people, bakers and super markets.

Advertisement

And because it is important to look for market, she often delivers her eggs to super markets and wholesalers as well as retail shops. With an egg selling at Shs300, Akol earns an average of Shs126,000 daily. Half of this goes to the feeds.

“Feeds are expensive. They consume a lot of money. I am yet to start making my feeds but it is an option I am working on.”

Advice

“Chicken houses must be clean. Hygiene is important, if you do not keep the pens clean, the chickens will die. No visitor should enter the chicken pen before their feet are disinfected,” she advises.

It is not advisable to keep the layers for more than one-and-half years since it is not cost-effective.

At this point, the birds may be sold as off-layers for meat.

More importantly, housing shields the birds from extreme environmental conditions such as rain and wind.

Second, it protects the birds from predators and third, it provides safe place for egg laying.

Conditions in the house should also be maintained optimal to ensure both health and comfort of the birds. Of importance, space requirements should be observed when designing a poultry house to prevent associated vices. On the other hand, proper ventilation should also be provided to avoid respiratory disorders.

Proper feeding and water troughs should also be used to avoid wet floors, which may predispose the birds to illnesses and parasite attack. “Consult an animal scientist in designing a suitable poultry house. The scientist will be able to guide you on the best site for your poultry house, the number of birds to raise based on your resources and space,” says Akol.

Depending on your site, an animal scientist will guide you on other potential enterprises to integrate with layers enabling you to reap more gold from your seeds.

The mother of six children says she will keep increasing her flock. Proceeds from the business have helped her pay fees for her children.

Financial support

As any other business people who need financial boost, Akol is not any different, she joined a women famers’ group called Dumba which made it easy for her to acquire loans from Brac a financial institution that offers agricultural loans to farmer’s.

“I started with a loan of Shs800,000 which helped purchase more feeds.” She later acquired another loan of Shs1.2m to boost her business.