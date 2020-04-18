What a farmer can grow this first rainy season

By Shabibah Nakirigya

As rains intensify to hit many parts of the country, farmers need to figure out what to grow.

Among the guidelines farmers will use to determine what to produce are crop rotation programmes, prevailing crops, previous crop pests and disease, market demand, consumer taste and the ecological conditions of the area.

Vegetables

Indigenous vegetables have high demand and can earn any farmer a fortune.

The vegetables include nakati, kales, cabbage, carrots, egg plants, cucumber, pumpkins, amaranth, and spider plants among others.

They have become popular, especially among the urban folk, because of their high nutritional value.

Amaranths are an excellent source of carbohydrates, vitamins A, C and B6, calcium and manganese.

The spider plant is a rich source of calcium, carotene and folic acid.

Nutritionists also say the vegetables are a good source of vitamin E and C, proteins, iron, among other nutrients.

Fast maturing

The vegetables are short maturing crops. Most are harvested just 45 days after planting.

They are easy to grow and manage unlike “exotic” vegetables such as cabbages, since they are adapted to the local environmental conditions.

The indigenous vegetables are also less vulnerable to attacks by pests and diseases compared to sukuma wiki and cabbages.

A kilogramme of sukuma wiki and spinach currently fetches Shs2,200 and Shs2,000 respectively.