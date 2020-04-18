What a farmer can grow this first rainy season
Saturday April 18 2020
As rains intensify to hit many parts of the country, farmers need to figure out what to grow.
Among the guidelines farmers will use to determine what to produce are crop rotation programmes, prevailing crops, previous crop pests and disease, market demand, consumer taste and the ecological conditions of the area.
Vegetables
Indigenous vegetables have high demand and can earn any farmer a fortune.
The vegetables include nakati, kales, cabbage, carrots, egg plants, cucumber, pumpkins, amaranth, and spider plants among others.
They have become popular, especially among the urban folk, because of their high nutritional value.
Amaranths are an excellent source of carbohydrates, vitamins A, C and B6, calcium and manganese.
The spider plant is a rich source of calcium, carotene and folic acid.
Nutritionists also say the vegetables are a good source of vitamin E and C, proteins, iron, among other nutrients.
Fast maturing
The vegetables are short maturing crops. Most are harvested just 45 days after planting.
They are easy to grow and manage unlike “exotic” vegetables such as cabbages, since they are adapted to the local environmental conditions.
The indigenous vegetables are also less vulnerable to attacks by pests and diseases compared to sukuma wiki and cabbages.
A kilogramme of sukuma wiki and spinach currently fetches Shs2,200 and Shs2,000 respectively.
Amaranth
Amaranth is a fast-growing crop that survives in poor weather conditions. It is also early maturing.
It is grown for its leaves while some farmers plant it for seed production. There are different kinds of amaranths. Some are green while others are purple (buuga).
A farmer may focus on the production of amaranth seeds to earn more and avoid competition from vegetable dealers. In this case, the farmer has to wait for the amaranth to flower.
The floret is cut and threshed to produce the seeds. The seeds are also palatable and can either be cooked or eaten raw. Amaranth can be used for the production of edible oil.