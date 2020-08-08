What to do after buying chicken

By Sophie Miyumo

I started poultry farming and I had 50 local birds but after five months, they all died due to diseases.

I noted later it was because of a few since I had bought all of them from different farms in the neighbourhood. From your opinion, which is the best breed of birds that can do well in a cold area. Paul

Dear Paul

When outsourcing your flock from different farms, you need to keep them in isolation for prophylactic treatment and monitoring for two weeks.

During this period, provide broad-spectrum antibiotics in drinking water for the first three days, vaccinate against New Castle Disease on day eight and deworm on day 11 and 14.

The importance of this process is to prevent spread of diseases in case they were brought in by any of your neighbour’s birds and to identify sick birds that require complete isolation.