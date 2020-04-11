When a small farm equals big profits

By Isaac Otwii

A couple in Lira District has learnt how to utilise their small piece of land to reap handsome profits.

Every inch of their land is used to grow revenue. Their trick lies in choosing the right crops and animals, following production guidelines and, perhaps, the largest piece of the puzzle, marketing, all hallmarks of modern farming.

Hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the undying spirit to continue whether you win or face drawbacks are some of the essential ingredients to success; this befits Benson Bernard Apita’s character, a mixed farmer in Amin-nyanga village, Amuca Parish in Lira Sub-county, Lira District who has given his whole time to venture into mixed farming.

When he thought of how to increase his household income in 2012, he had no idea mixed farming would transform his family’s livelihood.

Starting

Despite his failure to getting a decent job, Apita refused to give up on his vision of educating his children and developing his family.

Apita vividly recalls how he started his eight-acre farm with 150 orchard seedlings he acquired from Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), a government programme aimed at eradicating poverty in the country. He said he started planning for his family in 2012 after realising that he had no decent job that could earn him money enough for his family’s upkeep, including education.

“I saw that I am aging and I might not be able to pay school fees for my children; I told myself that the only thing I could do is to plan for myself and for my children to live a better life not to live in a poverty-stricken family. I developed a thought of planting perennial crops like coffee, jackfruit, orchard, and citrus,” he said.

Family involvement

Apita has made his farming activity enjoyable for his family members as his wife and five children collectively work on the farm.

“As you can see I don’t do all these things alone. Such success can only be realised when your family members are united and behind whatever you do,” he said while adoring his jackfruits.

Modern farming practices

Apita applies fertilisers in the coffee plantations to boost production but applies organic manure which he gets from cow dung and hen droppings in the other gardens to maintain soil fertility. For citrus and orchard, he continuously sprays to keep fruit flies away from his farm.

He is keen on weeding and pruning so as to achieve high yields. And, also believes in planting improved seeds and regular application of manure.

Market

His buyers do not only come from his neighborhood but as far as western Uganda, Kamdini in Oyam District and Lira District.

Apita says “There are buyers such as fruit vendors from Amach market in Lira District and corner Kamdini who come here and buy fruits especially oranges, orchards, jackfruit, and avocado.”

Besides coffee buyers that he supplies with coffee, he also has customers who buy his farm produce in bulk.

Profit

At Apita’s farm where a permanent building sits amidst avocado and jackfruit trees, the farmer earns Shs60,000 daily.

His wife and children conduct daily sales to the community around his farm.

A jackfruit at Apita’s farm costs between Shs6,000 and Shs10,000 while a sack of orchards and citrus fruit costs Shs16,000.

“I harvest at least 150 bags of orchard and 150 bags of citrus that I always sell out to bulk buyers. I also have buyers from western Uganda whom I supply coffee,” says Apita.

Challenges

No commercial venture succeeds without challenges. Some of the challenges he faces include the coffee twig borer pest and fruit flies which he must fight constantly using expensive pesticides.

He says “There are as well fake agro-inputs sold by some fraudulent dealers. I often have to make night visits to the garden to scare away thieves.”

To mitigate some of the hazards on the farm, Apita equipped himself with knowledge on caring for his coffee, citrus, orchard and has adopted modern farming techniques.

Future plan

Apita has planted elephant grasses that he intends to use as forage for a cattle project, he is yet to establish.

“I am currently planning to start a cattle keeping project but that will be after visiting successful farmers to understand how they are doing it,” says Apita.

He plans to visit President Museveni’s four-acre model farm at Bar-legi state lodge in Otuke District to learn how he is achieving his success.

Advice

To Apita, agriculture is not anymore about producing farm products and selling them exclusively at the local market.

He says, farmers not only have to take into consideration customers’ preferences that they want to serve but also comply with high production and quality standards required by the importing countries.