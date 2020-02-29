When we use pesticides against locusts

By Michael J. Ssali

Locusts are extremely destructive pests which can cause great food shortages and starvation if not brought under control.

Agriculturalists define a pest as any organism that is destructive or a nuisance to plants. Pests destroy cultivated plants by eating them or by introducing disease into the plants.

The locusts that we are currently hosting are not just a nuisance. Rather, they are dangerous insects which destroy nearly every plant including fodder grass.

If they are allowed to multiply it will be difficult for us to keep livestock or to produce any food crops.

Here in East Africa locusts have arrived soon after the advent of the fall armyworm that is particularly destructive to the maize crop.

Yet our geographical position between the tropics, where we have warm temperatures and a humid climate, is said to be conducive to pest multiplication.

We lose crops to pests when they are still in the gardens and even after harvest during storage. An article by Esther Ndumi Ngumbi, a post-doctoral researcher and entomologist at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, published in the digital edition of The Conversation in 2018, put Africa’s crop losses to pests at nearly 50 per cent.

The locusts’ invasion at the onset of climate change and a rapidly growing population to feed, among other challenges, presents an emergency that has to be addressed immediately.

Pesticides, which are man-made chemicals, come in handy as the quickest solution to the problem since they act quickly, directly killing the pests and effectively reducing their numbers.

However, we must also not lose sight of the likely harmful effects of pesticide use in the fight against locusts with regard to human health, biodiversity and livestock protection.

The people spraying the pesticides wear protective gear, yet our chimpanzees, monkeys, birds, and other wild animals wear none.

The wild animals that feed on the sprayed leaves and grass in the woods have not been warned about the poisoning of their food. What about the bees living in the wild?

Humans must not to eat the killed locusts, but have all insect eating birds and animals been warned?