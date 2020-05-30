A dinner set is worth investing in

By Phionah Nassanga

Besides preparing mouthwatering meals, dinnerware is the main attraction of many dining tables. Classy dinnerware sets the mood for home dining experiences and expresses your personal style.

Be it formal settings, dinner parties or day-to-day meals, understanding the different types of dinnerware and when to use them is the key.

Esther Kawede Akuku of Jay’s Dinner Sets says crockery (dishes, plates, bowls, and cups among others), is the focal point of meal times and one can tell your personality from your crockery choices.

However, she cautions that before one starts wondering about patterns and colours, attention should be paid to the type of dinnerware, event and the purpose it will serve.

Classifications of dinnerware

According to Akuku dinnerware sets are divided into four style categories which are hand painted, patterned, solid and banded.

“A great way to express your personality and complement your home decor is to use colours and patterns.. A neutral colour such as white or ivory is the most versatile of formal dinnerware sets. But selecting a dinnerware set with a nice border or rim detail adds colour and personality thus showcasing the meal itself,” Akuku explains.

Suggesting that for the more informal dinner plates, you are required to be adventurous and consider going with pieces that are classic or traditional instead of trend-driven pieces. However, if you are purchasing for longevity, solid or banded white pieces are timeless and versatile options.

She says these make an elegant base especially when you wish to add more colourful accent pieces to your table. They also enhance the look of your meal.

When buying

To Akuku once you have decided what you want, it is time to consider the different options on whether to purchase a dinnerware set or open stock (piece by piece)?

The answer relies on a range of factors, which includes what your personal needs may be. For instance a formal dinnerware is often sold in place settings (dozen), which include all the pieces that one person would need at the table.

“This is ideal for individuals or couples building their collections. Most formal place settings include five pieces that is a dinner plate, salad or dessert plate, bread plate, teacup, a saucer and some sets may include soup bowls as well,” she says.

Stating that in open stock purchase dinnerware is sold piece by piece which is ideal for anyone who needs a few pieces or someone that wants to mix and match within a collection.

She says, before you go out to purchase stacks of crockery keep in mind the amount of storage space you have and the special care your dinnerware needs. “For starters I would recommend you start with a 30 piece dinner set, which includes 6 dinner plates, 6 side plates, 6bowls, 6 cups, 6 saucers, 6 tablespoons, 6 teaspoons, 6 tableknives, 6 forks and 6 juice or water glasses and 6 wine glasses.”

The material of your crockery

“Bone china, earthenware, porcelain, melamine and stoneware are the most common dinnerware materials. Knowing these types of dinnerware and their benefits helps you in making the right selections,” Akuku states, explaining the different crockery materials.

Earthenware: This gives off an air of value, sturdiness and casual appeal. Being one of the oldest industrial materials, it also gives your dinnerware significant weight. To keep this dinnerware looking its best it is better to avoid unexpected temperature changes, like from the oven or high settings on the microwave.

Porcelain:

This type of dinnerware is of a versatile material that has a non-porous surface and incredible durability resulting from high firing temperatures. Porcelain pieces are typically dishwasher, microwave and oven-safe because they contain metallic accents.

Melamine: This type is an entertainers dream, being shatterproof as well as harder to break or chip. Melamine dinnerware is perfect for outdoor use and is not suitable for your oven, but are typically dishwasher-safe. You also have to consider the quality and always opt for best quality.