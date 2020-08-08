Always try on an outfit before taking it home

My favourite label is..

CHANEL or anything in that line brightens my day. It is a brand to reckon with. My favourite being COCO CHANEL.

I can’t do without…

I can’t do without a power bank and a phone charger. I dread moments when my phone blacks out and I am lost or I need help but I can’t get it. A power bank in this day and age is a necessity. The other thing I can’t do without is music. It soothes my life and makes me feel good when I am sad.

I can’t get enough of…

Milk. I grew up at my grandfather’s place and we had so many cows. We took milk daily. I have taken milk all my life but I just can’t get enough of it.

I last cleaned my wardrobe…

Last weekend

I buy my clothes from…

I don’t have a specific shopping store. I will buy clothes whenever and wherever I find them. I love buying clothes, but I never plan for it. Whenever I have money and my eyes land on a good outfit even by the roadside, I will buy it.

Colours that complement my looks are…

Yellow and white. I feel so good in shouting colours.

Advertisement

I feel most confident and comfortable wearing…

Pants. I love wearing short dresses too but trousers are my thing. It is my fashion comfort zone. I love wearing comfortable outfits. Pants are cool and can be worn anywhere.

My style tip for the ladies…

It’s difficult to be stylish day in and out, but one thing I can tell women is, whenever you are planning to go shopping, be prepared for the fitting room. You don’t want to buy something and reach home, try it on and it doesn’t fit. I have been there and it sucks.

Worst fashion mistake I have ever made is…

I once chose the wrong underwear for my dress. I didn’t know it created those obvious underwear lines and my friends kept telling me but I was already on the road. I felt really uncomfortable and out of place.