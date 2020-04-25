Away from loved ones, COVID-19 survivor shares her ordeal

By Pauline Bangirana

The effects of Covid-19 cannot be overemphasised. The global pandemic has claimed thousands of lives and affected economies worldwide.

However, Trisha Nalukenge (not real names), a Ugandan living in Norway, who was recently declared virus free, shares her ordeal of how it felt living away from family, friends and loved ones.

About a month ago, Nalukenge was collected from her home following a phone call that was made by her neighbor.

“I was coughing and the cough persisted. My neighbours advised me to go to hospital but I did not think it was necessary. On a random morning, an ambulance came to collect me and took me to hospital,” she narrates.

After tests were made, the doctor revealed to her that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She says health workers began to search for all people she had been in contact with including her workmates.

Prior to being taken to hospital, Nalukenge says she was coughing heavily and had very bad influenza. She was subjected to an isolation room.

In an audio clip she shares with me, her voice was hoarse and she narrates that this type of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARs) is painful and it put her down for weeks, until she forced herself to get out of bed.

Advertisement

Considering that she had mild symptoms, the doctors advised her to go home but continue with self-isolation. She narrates that health workers administered normal drugs for cough until it cleared.

She, however, recalls losing her sense of taste and smell, sweating a lot and diarrhea. “Being confined in a room for days, weeks and months is a nightmare. You cannot see even your closest family member. Being associated with this disease also puts you in a position where no one wants to be associated with you,” she says.

Nalukenge describes the experience of being isolated from family and taking drugs daily including Vitamin C and Omega 3 as horrific.

To Ugandans who are taking health measures stipulated by Ministry of Health(MoH) lightly, Nalukenge warns that anyone can contract Covid-19 and the virus can spread first and cases increase in days.

Nalukenge says she was exposed to the virus by her workmates and urges media to protect victims’ identities because the stigma surrounding the pandemic is real.

“Anyone who sneezes is considered a potential carrier. People even drop everything they have and run away at the sight of a coughing or sneezing person, whether or not they he/she has a virus.” She says.

Despite the horrific experience, Nalukenge says there is hope considering that there are many recoveries world wide.

She urges people to avoid contact with anyone because exposure is even on doors and washing hands helps a lot.

“Boost your immunity through supplements, green tea, fruits, fresh juices, vegetables and getting enough sleep,” she shares.