Covid-19: Time to reflect

By Min Atek

It all started like a joke! A loose comment here and there on different social media platforms. Crossing the border into Kenya and the rest of the world was typically easy save for the routine screening. The hand washing had started at these entry points but it didn’t feel that crazy.

One random Wednesday afternoon things changed. A decree was passed. All functions with large gatherings were to take a hold for the next 30 days. We were not entirely surprised, we had seen it coming but the gravity of its implementation and implications shocked us.

Children from different regions were generally happy about the school closure. I am not sure they fully understood the gravity of what had just happened. The next day saw one of the worst traffic jams of all time.

Overnight, a cross section of folks lost their daily income. The askari who guides and keeps cars safe at your local restaurant. The gig men who sing and play instruments at the cinema in town. The school attendant who helped children settle into their routine at school plus others.

In a few weeks, the world has witnessed a whole new dimension, with many borders and airports closed, economies coming to a standstill, gazillion conspiracy theories and a wave of fear and panic sweeping across the globe. Indeed we live in interesting times.

It is funny how some people are thriving amidst the same tide. Over a glass of juice, a friend recently shared how his business, which had come to a near close, considering that they were sending staff home with half wages, was suddenly revived, when the use of public transport was stopped.

Suddenly, many organisations needed logistics firms to ferry their staff to and from their work places. Suddenly, there was need for more sanitiser, more face masks and protective gear for those in health care.

This is a time for deep personal reflection. For candid reviews on how we do things. Do we need all the many meetings? Look at the level of waste and complacency. I hold a belief that times such as this are defining moments

There is a sifting that takes place and a sieving. Some folks stand the test, while some fall through the sieve. Realities such as these cause us to grow, while some stagnate and die.