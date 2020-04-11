Ways to create a paradise during this lock down

Be creative. Just weeks ago, everyone went about their business without any disruptions. But now that we have been subjected to a lock down, how can we keep sane, healthy and enjoy our family time? Pauline Bangirana explores ways of enjoying our stay at home.

By Pauline Bangirana

The news about Covid-19 started as a hoax, especially in developing countries and today has brought businesses and institutions to a standstill. Many countries are currently on a lockdown and any movement could result into acquiring this unpredictable virus.

With updates and information coming in from various streams, the best approach is in making the most out of what is available. That is staying at home.

Staying at home has made me realise so much about my family members that I probably would have taken a while to discover. Due to the constant exercises we are trying out, I will probably be able to walk straight for a while.

Maya Angelou once said that, “I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.” Whatever this pandemic has caused and is yet to cause, change is inevitable but how about you refuse to succumb to the pressures, anxieties and instead stand strong and enjoy the amazing moments for now. Here is how to make the most out of this lockdown.

Working out

As a family, we now have a routine of what exercises to do and when. We agree that at 7pm, we all gather in the sitting room and start on body building exercises.

We have done sit-ups, lifted weights, skipped the rope and as I type, I literally cannot walk straight anymore, but through constant exercising, we have bonded and are always looking forward to the exercises, despite the pain and muscle pulls.

Perhaps for you, it is something else and not exercise that motivates you, whatever it is, find something that will draw all family members closer during this lock down. Assign everyone a task or role so that they will feel involved.

This is one way of creating a sense of responsibility and belonging among your household.

Develop yourself

Mackline Owamani, a businesswoman says this is the perfect time to improve yourself mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally.

There is a collection of good reads online for the entire family online that will get you bonding. Learning a new skill is also another option you may want explore. Think about learning how to bake or cooking those dishes by using Youtube tutorials.

By the time things are back to normal, you will be a better person. John C Maxwell, a renowned author and motivational speaker stated “if you don’t have peace, it isn’t because someone took it away from you; you gave it away. You cannot always control what happens to you, but you can control what happens in you.”

Despite the negativity, plan to be intentional about who you become during this period. Owamani recommends learning a new dish(es), reading a new book, learning a new skill such as knitting, bottle décor to empower you financially. Lillian Namuddu, a university graduate says she stays with her sister and her way of creating a paradise in her home is through watching television together and listening to gospel music.

However, in moments when you are staying with a sibling or family, with different tastes and preferences, take time to understand each person’s preferences.

Namuddu recommends finding something that connects you with the family members. “If it is music, join them and take turns in singing songs. Support their game even if you are dying within. This will help you create wonderful memories.”

For a loner and prefers personal space, listen to soothing music of your choice. Also look out for podcasts, sermons with messages of hope and positive influence.

“Listen to music, sermons as you fall asleep. These different things will feed your soul with the strength and hope that we need during this time,” Namuddu shares.

Strengthen prayer altars

Although places of worship are not functioning physically, this is the time to draw closer to God, more than ever. This is the time for families to sing church hymns, take turns in reading the Bible and praying. Let each member of the family participate in this exercise. You can also increase the number of times you pray everyday. Create moments to nourish your soul and through watching inspirational movies and rebuild your relationship with your creator.

Healthy meals

One of the things that has been overly emphasised in the fight against Covid-19 is boosting our immunity. Now that we have the time, let us think of eating healthy meals. Parloma Namazzi, an agronomist, recommends detoxification. “Every disease on this planet is caused by the food we eat. Cleaning up our body organs should be given priority during this season for us to live longer.”

She further advises on taking water, eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, eating organic meals as opposed to junk food to boost our immunity.

Bonding

Namazzi says that this is the opportune time to get closer as families. She recommends designing bonding games with family where everyone can participate. This lock down will come to an end but optimise this time with your family. It is also a moment of self-reflection. Play with your children, spend time with your partner and be as involved as you can be in their lives.

