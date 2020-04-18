Dr Kobusingye is championing the change she wants to see

Change agent. Olive Kobusingye is a consultant trauma surgeon, emergency surgeon, accident injury epidemiologist, academic and author. Her desire is to see change in Uganda’s health sector and she authored books to this effect. She currently serves as a senior research fellow at Makerere University School of Public Health. Edgar R. Batte shares her career journey.

By Edgar R. Batte

Iam willing to put myself through anything. Temporary pain or discomfort means nothing to me as long as I can see that the experience will take me to a new level. I am interested in the unknown, and the only path to the unknown is through breaking barriers, an often painful process.

The words of Diana Nyad, an American author, journalist and motivational speaker are a true definition of Olive Kobusingye, whose footprint in Uganda’s health sector cannot be underestimated.

Although many know Kobusingye as a mother, wife and a medic, within those three traits, lies a calm, intelligent, hardworking and a humane soul, whose resilience was shaped by her childhood.

Born in the 1960s, a time when education for the girl-child was not prioritised, her dream was to become an engineer. Although she attained excellent grades from local elementary and secondary schools she attended, her brother discouraged her from pursuing an engineering course, saying it was a preserve for men then.

In 1982, she was admitted to Makerere University School of Medicine, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree in 1987.

Her character speaks of a person who appreciates community, something she partly attributes to her upbringing. “I grew up in a society where families were close. I never got an opportunity to be raised by my parents. My father died when I was five years old and my mother passed on when I was about nine years old.

“We were raised to appreciate values of integrity, treating people fairly and to nurture relationships. Teachers then believed in us, which boosted our self-esteem,” Kobusingye explains. The surgeon has raised her children to cherish and appreciate the same values she was taught since childhood.

After completing her first degree, she got internship placement as a doctor at Machakos General Hospital, Kenya in 1988. She undertook internship programmes in medicine, paediatrics, surgery, and obstetrics.

In 1989, she started working as a medical doctor in the department of surgery at National Referral Hospital Mulago. She later enrolled for master’s degree in medicine (surgery) at Makerere University and graduated in 1993.

“I wanted to become a scientist. I considered psychiatry but when I visited the department, I got second thoughts about the course, when I learnt that it involved dealing with what goes on in people’s minds. I settled for surgery because it involves actual treatment and healing of people,” she recollects.

Her quest for medical knowledge and expertise got her enrolled on a Master’s Degree in Public Health, with a specialty in epidemiology at the State University of New York, where she graduated in 1995. In the same year, she was a research scientist with the bureau of injury prevention in New York State Department of Health.

From 1997 to 1998, she served as a quality assurance officer at the Ministry of Health. She worked in partnership with Quality Assurance Project (USA) to develop an inventory of standards and guidelines for health care delivery in Uganda.

Role models

She says: “There people I admired but sadly they are now old, frail or gone. Prof JC Ssali -a great retired surgeon, G.S.W Kamya -a surgeon, Florence Mirembe - a gyneacologist also retired.” She says they were exceptional medics who worked in difficult conditions but never compromised the quality of care or of teaching.

As a surgeon, Kobusingye has taught, practiced and is positively impacting humanity. To borrow the words of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Kobusingye is making positive attempts towards being part of the change she wants to see in the world.

Philanthropy

She has spearheaded campaigns to galvanise support to deal with health challenges, for example, mobilising resources to equip health workers at the frontline in the battle against Covid-19, improvement of the health sector as well as creating an enabling working environment for health workers, who work tirelessly to save lives.

Challenges

“All health workers in Uganda, especially those that work in public health facilities, experience chronic shortages of nearly everything – medicine, diagnostics ( lab reagents, lab equipment and imaging) and this this is very demoralising,”says Kobusingye. She noted that health workers in Uganda are paid peanuts. “A nurse is paid at most Shs377,600 monthly, from which they must pay for housing, food, clothing, look after their own families, and when they fall sick, they often pay for medication,” the medic desribes deplorable health conditions.

The change she wants to see

According to Kobusingye, Uganda’s healthcare system requires a major reform that works for everyone. She highlights key areas to prioritise such as financing (we cannot have a good system that we only pay lip service), governance (who makes key decisions, what are the checks and balances?), workforce (we need to offer quality training to health workers and pay them well), health service delivery (systems to ensure healthcare happens) health products (pharmaceuticals, equipment and the way they are sourced, managed, controlled.)

Inspiration to write

Her latest book titled The Patient: Sacrifice, Genius, and Greed in Uganda’s Healthcare System is as revealing as the title suggests. In her book, she draws the attention of the public to the plight of medical workers.

She uses the title in a metaphorical manner. It depends on how you look at ‘the patient’. Her spotlight shines clearly on inadequacies of traditional health facilities, given its ‘sickly’ state.

Dr Kobusingye says the fact that one of the best medical schools in Africa was starting to accomodate mediocrity was her greatest inspiration to write this book.

She says: “I wanted to document the progress of medical training, and healthcare in the country, and to put it up in the light for people to examine.”

“Most young doctors do not know much about the history of medicine in Uganda, yet we have a great legacy. I also wanted Ugandans to see the healthcare system from the perspective of those that work in it, and not from the politicians,” she explains.

Kobusingye also authored The Correct Line? Under Museveni.

Research work

She has reviewed several academic papers on injury and safety, locally and internationally. She has been a research fellow at the Institute for Social and Health Sciences at the University of South Africa. She is currently the chaiperson of the ‘Road Traffic Injury Research Network (RTIRN)’, an international injury research network created under the auspices of theGlobal Forum for Health Research.

She is also a senior research fellow at the School of Public Health, Makerere University College of Health Sciences. She is a member of the Core Advisory Group (CAG) for the Global Road Safety Facility of the World Bank, Washington DC, since 2009.

Innovation

One of her most innovative academic undertakings was the Kampala Trauma Score (KTS). Before the introduction of the injury severity measurement, many clinicians in Africa were obliged to use sophisticated scores such as the revised trauma score, or the injury severity system, which were not feasible, especially, in low-income settings.

“The Kampala Trauma Score has provided an easily adapted score that is of use both by clinicians and researchers,” she explains. The injury control centre was an innovation that yielded a strong research based institution. It is now a WHO collaborating centre and is acknowledged as a centre of excellence.

After lecturing at Makerere University, she was appointed as a WHO Africa regional advisor on violence / injury prevention and disability from September 2003 to December 2008. During this period, her duty stations were based in Brazzaville, Congo and Harare, Zimbabwe.

Many hats

Despite her busy schedule, she has mastered the art of multitasking. She served as a lecturer at the department of surgery at Makerere University from 1993 to 2003.

As a lecturer, she taught both undergraduate and post-graduate academic programmes and played a leading role in the introduction of injury epidemiology as a course unit at Makerere University. “I initiated the first injury surveillance system in Uganda and in Sub-Saharan Africa, from which many scholars have undertaken research,” she explains.

Patriotism

Asked why she does not search for greener pasteurs, the medic says: “It sounds cliché, but I love to work in Uganda. I have had a few opportunities to work elsewhere but I end up coming back home. Working in Uganda has given me an opportunity to serve my countrymen.” She loves to teach and wants to inspire the youth to become great doctors.

Social support

Asked how she juggles all this, Kobusingye says: “I work for long hours, but my husband is very supportive. He picks up a lot that would just fall through. My husband homeschooled the girls at one point.”

About success

Kobusingye believes in the good old values of hardwork, integrity and willingness to sacrifice in the short term as some of the tips to success. She also acknowledge the mighty works of God, saying many hardworking women out there do not get much out of their sweat.

Research