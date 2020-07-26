Dress options that will up your style game

By Gloria Haguma

For a very long time, I found more comfort in a pair of skinny jeans and pants. I am the type that would choose pants over a dress, any day any time.

But when an opportunity arose to make a few adjustments to my wardrobe, I chose to add some dresses and it felt like love at first sight.

Apart from giving you an elegant look, dresses also help you achieve the much needed sophistication and femininity with your ensemble.

Here are three dress types which you need to add to your closet to change your style completely.

The cape dress

What you will love most about the cape dress is its class and elegance. This dress is what you should opt for when you are looking for a fun and playful look.

The cape dress can be worn in varying hem lengths. The maxi is more appropriate for a cocktail dinner setting and mid length is perfect for Sunday brunch or girls day out.

This dress requires you to dress to the nines, so whatever accessories and shoes you opt for, ensure that they match up.