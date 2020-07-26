Dress options that will up your style game
For a very long time, I found more comfort in a pair of skinny jeans and pants. I am the type that would choose pants over a dress, any day any time.
But when an opportunity arose to make a few adjustments to my wardrobe, I chose to add some dresses and it felt like love at first sight.
Apart from giving you an elegant look, dresses also help you achieve the much needed sophistication and femininity with your ensemble.
Here are three dress types which you need to add to your closet to change your style completely.
The cape dress
What you will love most about the cape dress is its class and elegance. This dress is what you should opt for when you are looking for a fun and playful look.
The cape dress can be worn in varying hem lengths. The maxi is more appropriate for a cocktail dinner setting and mid length is perfect for Sunday brunch or girls day out.
This dress requires you to dress to the nines, so whatever accessories and shoes you opt for, ensure that they match up.
The asymmetrical dress
When worn in a popping shade, the asymmetrical dress will quickly elevate you to fashionista status. This dress can be worn in many playful silhouettes, such as having the front hem shorter and the back longer, or having your sleeves uneven.
An asymmetrical dress gives an assurance of an even better head turner outfit. Accessorise this with equally elegant accessories such as mules, box purses and chunky jewellery to complete your look.
Shirt dress
If you are looking for something that is versatile, go for the shirt dress. You can wear this casually with sandals or sneakers for a relaxed weekend look. Alternatively, add an edgy touch your shirt dress by adding a biker jacket and some ankle boots.
You can decide to dress this up even more, by adding a pair of strap heels and a cute kimono. The best part about the shirt dress is that it will give you the comfort that you need.