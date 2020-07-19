Every child deserves to be loved and cared for

By Nicholas Akasula

How do you describe yourself?

I am a businessman with interest in tourism and construction. I am a businessman with interest in tourism and construction. I also founded a humanitarian organisation that supports young orphans and single mothers. I am working towards making the world a better place to live, and where hard work is rewarded.

What’s your definition of success?

It means inner peace. Being happy and at peace with family and friends is what I consider as success.

What’s that one thing that you can’t live without?

Helping. For me saving the day for orphans & single mothers, is what I cannot stand missing

Why inspired you into starting an orphanage?

My desire in life is to see every child growing up in a loving environment.Stories of abandoned children or those begging on the streets who have to take care of themsleves make me uncmofortable. If it means changing life for just one child, I will gladly do it.

How do you manage single fatherhood?

I leave work early to take care of him once he returns from school. My schedule has to rotate around him. He comes first and is the reason I wake up daily. I endeavour to do what a mother would do for him.

What quality do you look out for in a woman?

Kindness and compassion. I am attracted to a woman who reaches out to other people as opposed to those who want everything for themselves.

What sound advice has a woman ever given you?

My grandmother told me that satisfaction is not derived from amassing so much wealthy and having many possessions, but by how many lives you touch.

What do you enjoy most about your wrok?

Every time I see a smiling face of someone whose life I have positively impacted, I feel so much joy.

Advertisement