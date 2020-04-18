Fashion and beauty companies supporting Covid-19 efforts

giving back. As Covid-19 continues to ravage several countries, global fashion and beauty companies we have supported since childhood are giving back in a big way. Majority have ceased production, have heeded the call, stepping up to taper down the adverse effects caused by Covid-19, writes Barry Samaha .

By Barry Samaha

The novel coronavirus is a global pandemic that has altered the way we live. Local authorities have urged—and in some cases, mandated—their citizens to self-quarantine, leading to closures of schools, businesses, and public facilities.

More pressing, hospitals are filling to capacity and draining the essential equipment they need to treat patients—particularly, surgical gloves and face masks.

Many fashion and beauty companies, the majority of which have ceased production, have heeded the call, stepping up to taper down the adverse effects caused by Covid-19.

Some are global firms are committed to stopping the spread of the disease, providing assistance to those who need it during this trying time. Here are top brands that are playing their parts.

Gucci

The Italian label is providing 1,100,000 surgical masks and 55,000 medical overalls. It also plans on donating to crowdfunding campaigns that are supporting relief efforts. Through #GucciCommunity, it is asking fans to make a donation to the WHO’s initiative, along with giving the agency complete access to its social media channels in the hopes of amplifying official public service information.

Ralph Lauren

The American lifestyle brand has pledged $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts, the biggest donation by a luxury company thus far. The grant will go to the WHO’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the Emergency Assistance Foundation, and its Pink Pony Fund, which supports a network of international cancer institutions. It is also starting production of 250,000 face masks and 25,000 isolation gowns for health care workers. Additionally, the firm gifted an undisclosed amount to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund to help fashion designers hit by the economic downturn.

MAC Cosmetics

The beauty company will distribute $10 million to 250 local organisations across the globe supporting Covid-19 relief efforts. “The Viva Glam efforts are only made possible by the continuous support of the MAC community and those who purchase a Viva Glam lipstick, of which 100 percent of the proceeds goes towards these local organisations.

Prada

Prada S.p.A is financing the ICUs of three new hospitals in Milan. The Italian company has also reconfigured its factory in Perugia to produce 110,000 masks and 80,000 medical garments that will be delivered to Tuscan hospitals on April 6.

LVMH

The French luxury conglomerate is using the manufacturing facilities of its perfume and cosmetics brands to process large amounts of hydroalcoholic gel, which it will distribute free of charge to health authorities in France. It has also promised to donate 40 million face masks.

Hearst

The media corporation (and parent company of BAZAAR.com) is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross and $1 million to the United Way’s national crisis relief fund. It is also instituting a giving program that will match employee contributions up to $1 million.

Kering

The workshops of Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga will be producing face masks as soon as they get approval from health authorities. The corporation has also donated $1 million to Cdc Foundation and its efforts to provide vital supplies and equipment to healthcare workers in the United States.

Bulgari

The Italian jewellery brand will produce more than 100,000 hand sanitiser bottles that will be distributed through the Italian Civil Protection Department. Bulgari has also donated funds to the Spallanzani Hospital, which acquired a new microscope for researches looking to eradicate the novel coronavirus.

