Fashion tricks to conceal that belly

By Gloria Haguma

If you are a fan of Jennifer Lopez, you must have fallen in love with her flawless body characterised by abs and a flat tummy, despite her age. Many a woman suffer from the “big belly syndrome”, which makes it hard for them to find stylish outfits that can both conceal and flatter their bodies.

Perhaps you are familiar with how frustrating it is to wear your best outfit and have your belly popping out. Maybe your friends sold you a lie that wearing round dresses, and pants coupled with oversized tops will go a long way in disguising your tummy.

Some women have resorted to wearing tight body shapers, which are uncomfortable, just to keep their tummies in shape.

But how can one remain stylish with their belly? Fashion experts say, it is not as impossible as many of us think. All you need is to twitch your style a little and employ some fashion tricks.

Avoid certain prints

According to Martha Jabo, a fashion designer, clothing with draping around the tummy area gives an impression of a flat tummy. She says outfits with darker shades, especially for tops also create the illusion of a slimmer silhouette.

“Wearing prints such as stripes will make you appear visually bigger, something that you are trying to avoid. It is wise to avoid oversized clothing, as these will make you appear bigger than you actually are,” Jabo explains. When it comes to accessories, Jabo recommends belts with smaller buckles to avoid drawing unwarranted attention to your belly area.

Invest in a body shaper

“If you are the kind that doesn’t care about comfort and are determined to achieve that hour glass look, then you will need a body shaper. I can’t promise that you will be confortable, but your look will be worth it,” says Sham Tyra, a fashion designer.

Tyra adds that even when it comes to making the custom made clothing, she will suggest having the dress a size smaller, so the client can achieve the snatched waist line look.

“A corset could be a good start. But these tend to be uncomfortable. And the outline of the corset may be seen through your clothing. So the body shaper is a better option,” she explains.

Keep bottoms high waist

Instead of letting your belly hang and be on show, opt for high waist bottom, for your jeans and leggings.

“High-waist leggings or jeans will hold your belly in one position and give you an illusion of a slimmer waist line. With this, add an asymmetrical top, so your belly is completely covered up. This is a great way to get stylish look,” says Mavo Kampala, a fashion stylist.

He also adds that choosing to highlight another part of your body that you like is a great way to draw attention away from your belly.