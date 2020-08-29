Five wardrobe staples you need now

By Gloria Haguma

For a woman that takes her wardrobe seriously, staying on top of your fashion game is important. Knowing what’s in, what’s out and what your closet should never be short of is key. No matter your style, there are specific pieces that your wardrobe is always going to need, all year round. Here are items your closet will always need.

Easy pairs of jeans

Skinny jeans aside, you need an easy on-the-go pair of jeans. Something you can easily glide into your busy days. This pair should be comfortable and versatile enough to match up with most of your tops and layering pieces. You can wear them in any cut and detailing of your choice.

A versatile top

You know those mornings when you wake up late and have to dash out of the house like someone is chasing you? Like a body suit or a tank, a versatile top will come in handy. This piece should be something that’s easy to wear and possibly plain, so it can be easily switched from your dress pants to your leather mini skirt.

Statement blazer

You don’t need to be professional to own this cool cover up. A statement blazer can be switched from your day at the office and easily glide into your night out, with just a little style twitch. Choose a blazer with a bold print such as plaid.

Neutral pair of heels

Some women say heels are not for them. But at some point, you are going to have to let the little lady in you come out and rock those heels. Your neutral heels with a low heel are all you need. You need a pair that works with almost everything, which you will keep on your feet all day, without breaking a sweat.

A midi dress

On days when you need to switch from day to a night look quickly, the midi length dress can achieve that for you.

