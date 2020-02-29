Focus on the positives in life

By Min Atek

When our coaching conversation started, there was a lot of laughter and pleasant talk. The kind that happens when everyone is presenting their best self, but as we dug deeper, the smiles became stiff and tears started flowing.

Thinking about those sessions, I remembered another friend who broke down on the phone when he shared about incidents during his childhood that left him a wounded soul. The world will always be an interesting place. There is a lot of pain, especially emotional pain. There is more than 7.5 billion of us making attempts to live together. What do you expect? I learnt something which I am deliberate in passing on to my children. This is the power and ability to build and affirm oneself.

Nobody is obliged to do it for you; everyone must learn to do things on their own, be able pick up broken pieces and go forward.

“How is that even possible?” One of my coaching clients wondered. Well, the answer is as simple as it is profound. It is a choice. You actively and deliberately choose to see only your strengths and abilities. Everyone else is determined to see your flaws and weaknesses. Why join an already overwhelmed wagon of negative people?

You do this by deliberately looking at yourself only from a positive angle. The game changer is to look past the flaws, focus and meditate on the beauty and awesomeness within you. It is deliberately refusing to entertain negative thoughts and when they knock, you quickly brush them aside and ponder on your God-given strengths deposited within you. The action is to see the warmth, life and rejoice in the person that you are.

This seemingly simple exercise pushed me to elaborately list all the good things that define me and deliberately speak them out to myself. I shared these words with my clients that I speak to myself in the mirror. There was a time I focused on my flaws Seemingly, all human beings are wired to only see their faults. Perhaps it is because of our upbringing. We must see the beauty within us all the time. Over time, you will see a richer and more reaffirmed self.