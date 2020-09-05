Forget the cup size: Your bra fit matters too

The invisible bra is comfy and has no wires. However, this particular bra can only work for those with a D cup downwards. She adds that bralets are also quite popular lately and easy to wear, as you can simply throw a blazer over them.

By Gloria Haguma

A few years ago, a colleague told me I was wearing the wrong bra size, which made my bust appear larger than it actually was. I looked for my bra size and this changed my look completely.

Choosing the right bra isn’t only about picking what will accommodate the breast fully. A perfect bra is about fit, texture, band tightness and comfort.

Siisi Saetalu, the proprietor of Lauma Lingerie, in Kisementi, a Kampala suburb, says trying on a bra is recommended before buying it.

Fit the bra on

“It doesn’t matter if the size is indicated on the bra tag. Try to fit the bra on. I believe the term bra size is more of a myth. The size tag you assume is your size may end up not fitting,” she adds.

She says this applies to all women. “These bras are made with standard sizes. So a D cup from particular brand may fit and the same D cup from a different lingerie manufacturer may be the wrong size and make you uncomfortable,” she explains.

The fit of your bra is key

Many a time, women focus more on the cup and ignore the fit of their straps and band, something Saetalu describes as a serious mistake. She says women, in an effort to achieve the cleavage look, choose cups that are too small. Others go for a size that’s too big, which affects their overall appearance of the bust area.

Saetalu adds that a band that is too tight is not only uncomfortable but also affects one’s walking and sitting posture.

Explore the latest trends

Choosing one’s bra comes down majorly to personal preferences and comfort. However, the Lauma Lingerie line proprietor explains that there are certain bra trends that you need to have in your collection, like the strapless bra and seamless bra, also known as the “invisible bra”.