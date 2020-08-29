How do you keep your handbags safe for long?

By Pauline Bangirana

We all love nice handbags and some women would spend their last penny to buy a new one. Many have a collection of different designs, colours, shapes and sizes of handbags. A typical stylish woman will hold a different bag for every occasion.

But do we ever pay attention to the storage of our bags or we leave them to be a mess in our bedrooms? Depending on how you store your bags, you risk chapped handles or even patches.

I recall an instance when I placed one of my bags on the floor and a week later, all the documents in that bag were wet and had molds. For many, buying furniture and other items in a house comes so naturally. But we don’t care how our handbags are stored. Here are smart ways to store bags.

The doorwire baskets

Sumaya Bankiya, an interior designer with Bankinaz Interiors, says door wire baskets or racks are made in wire and hangway down up to the door and give extra space for storage. They are usually made in basket form and can hooked behind the door so that the bags are neatly placed.

The bag stand

“A bag stand is made with many hooks that can accommodate up to 10 or more bags. The bag stand is affordable, comes in different colours and designs and is readily available at various showrooms and workshops,” says Bankiya.

Mount a hanging bar

A hanging bar can be mounted on the wall to act as storage for your bags. Hanging bars are usually wooden or in metallic form. The long bar is drilled into the wall and can be used for hanging bags freely. Pearl Ndagire, a medical doctor, says she hangs her cross bags and bags with long handles bags on a bed handle. Other handbags, are kept on an old cradle.

Baskets

These are usually made from hard plastic storage baskets. Bags that are not obstinate in structure can be stored in the baskets, although the baskets are not usually stiff. The beauty about the baskets is that they can be placed in the closet. These come in handy, especially if you do not have extra room in your space. The hooks can be placed on the door and used as storage for the bags.

Maintaining the bag shine

Ndagire says her timeless trick for keeping her bags looking good for a long time is by giving them a polish. According to her, the bags can be cleaned with wax at least once every month. Polishing the bags gives them an extra shine while removing any dust and accumulated clutter, enabling the bag to stay in good shape even after three years.

Advertisement

More ideas

She further adds that bags should not be kept with extra weight as this slowly wears them out. You can also resort to using other furniture pieces such as a book cabinet for bag storage or even a shoe rack for bag storage. Whatever works for you, just get as creative as you can to ensure your bags do not become a mess in your bedroom.