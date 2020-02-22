Humour: Isaiah Perez is known for being witty, comic, which has won him many followers on social media. He is a procurement officer, writer and satirist. He has a chat with Charlotte Ninsiima about life.

By Charlotte Ninsiima

Who is Isaiah Perez?

I am a third born in a family of seven. I pursued procurement and supply chain management degree at Makerere University Business School. I am passionate about writing and my desire is to make an impact in this abrasive world.

What fascinates you about women?

I like, appreciate and respect women, a great deal. First, they’re the mothers of this nation and second, I don’t discriminate against humanity. I believe every goose and gander is entitled to love, care and respect, irrespective of background, level of education, social status, tribe, race etc. The greatest thing that fascinates me about women though is their adeptness to carry on despite many hurdles in their life such as sexual harassment, domestic violence, cramps, defenselessness, among others.

What crazy thing have you done for love?

I left home to spend the day with my inamorata at a point when I was very sick. I dressed like the Pied Piper of Hamelin and asked God to forgive me, for I was about to sin. This was happening in my aunt’s house, who had requested a neighbour to watch over me, as she left for work. I stepped out in the name of love. The bad news is that I prolonged my stay and my aunt returned before me. The sick man of the house was nowhere to be seen. The events that transpired later is a story for another day.

Can one use humour to win a woman’s heart?

Women love being around guys with a good sense of humor. Humour is therapeutic to many and makes the world an interesting place to live in. Everyone needs a good laugh in life. No one fancies a hackneyed person for a friend or lover. So, it becomes quite a cinch for men with a good sense of humour to win the hearts of girls many consider to be sophisticated.

Would you flirt when you are in a relationship?

I only flirt when I am single. It is disrespectful to flirt when you are seeing someone. When I am in a relationship, I look for ways of making my spouse happy.

What is the best gift you have ever received?

I am yet to receive one. Perhaps, I should change the people I call friends and relatives.

If you had a wish to make, what would it be?

I would wish to see every human living a comfortable life, someday. It breaks my heart to see people living a troublesome life despite the fact that they are trying so hard to change. My other wish is for us to concentrate more on positives of life and be happy.

Advertisement

February is month of love. What did you do? Love is not seasonal; we celebrate love each day. But yes, I bought bouquets of flowers and wrote poems for my loved ones.