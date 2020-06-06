I always wanted to be famous- Rucci
Saturday June 6 2020
How would you describe yourself?
I am a fearless influencer and a serial entrepreneur.
How has the current situation affected you as a person?
It has disrupted my travel plans to the US for my daughter’s graduation.
What have been your lockdown good and bad moments?
The good times are getting plenty of me time. The bad times are loss of income and revenue streams that I get from the entertainment world.
What were some of your best childhood memories?
I miss playing in the rain and going for neighbour’s mangos and guavas
What did you dream of becoming during childhood?
I always wanted to be famous or a star.
How do you spend your free time?
On any given day, I am good with a good movie or book.
What interests you most about Women?
Their physical and mental agility. A woman can carry a baby, clean the house and prepare a meal at the same time.
What kind of a Uganda do you wish to see?
One where we are all equal and safe, even for the next generation.
Bits:
At an early age, Rucci forfeited everything for a music career. For more than 25 years, he was part of the legendary trio, Isaac, Paul, Dennis known as Limit X.
With 5 albums under their belts, they traversed the world singing inspirational music, leaving a trail of fans in over 59 countries worldwide.
Isaac Rucci retired from the globe-trotting lifestyle and entered the world of promotions and events management, pioneering and setting the bar high for events in Uganda. He has succeeded in in bringing iconic stars like Cece Winans, Kirk Franklin, Don Moen and Billy Ocean among others. He currently hosts a radio show on Nxt Radio, and working on the MAMA’s -MTV AFRICA Music Awards.