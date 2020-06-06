I always wanted to be famous- Rucci

Muisic. Isaac Rucci is a seasoned gospel artiste and an events manager. He is currently a director at Next Media services and also the co-founder of ‘Kampala Praise Fest’. Saturday Monitor’s Nicolas Akasula caught up with him.

By Nicolas Akasula

How would you describe yourself?

I am a fearless influencer and a serial entrepreneur.

How has the current situation affected you as a person?

It has disrupted my travel plans to the US for my daughter’s graduation.

What have been your lockdown good and bad moments?

The good times are getting plenty of me time. The bad times are loss of income and revenue streams that I get from the entertainment world.

What were some of your best childhood memories?

I miss playing in the rain and going for neighbour’s mangos and guavas

What did you dream of becoming during childhood?

I always wanted to be famous or a star.

How do you spend your free time?

On any given day, I am good with a good movie or book.

What interests you most about Women?

Their physical and mental agility. A woman can carry a baby, clean the house and prepare a meal at the same time.

What kind of a Uganda do you wish to see?

One where we are all equal and safe, even for the next generation.