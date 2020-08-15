I can’t stand wigs- Sheba Kassami

Diva: Sheba Kassami -

Designer at SKP Clothing Line

What three products do you always have in your stash?

A toner to maintain skin radiance, lip conditioner because I can’t stand cracked lips and lipstick. These are must-haves.

The colours that complement my appearance are…

Just one, mauve

Why do you believe in a wellness regimen?

It is keeps me healthy. I have a positive attitude. I don’t fall sick often. I’m in control of my personal wellbeing. I feel so much better.

What’s the craziest thing you have done in the name of beauty?

I spend a lot of money on house scents, fabric softners, air fresheners and anything that brings a sense of calm in my space. I can do anything just to keep my living space clean and smelling good.

What beauty trend have you failed to adapt to?

I’ve failed to wear wigs. I have not been lucky to find one that suits me. The few times I have tried them out, I can’t stand them even for three hours. Yet other people rock with them comfortably and look good.

