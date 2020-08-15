I can’t stand wigs- Sheba Kassami
Saturday August 15 2020
Diva: Sheba Kassami -
Designer at SKP Clothing Line
What three products do you always have in your stash?
A toner to maintain skin radiance, lip conditioner because I can’t stand cracked lips and lipstick. These are must-haves.
The colours that complement my appearance are…
Just one, mauve
Why do you believe in a wellness regimen?
It is keeps me healthy. I have a positive attitude. I don’t fall sick often. I’m in control of my personal wellbeing. I feel so much better.
What’s the craziest thing you have done in the name of beauty?
I spend a lot of money on house scents, fabric softners, air fresheners and anything that brings a sense of calm in my space. I can do anything just to keep my living space clean and smelling good.
What beauty trend have you failed to adapt to?
I’ve failed to wear wigs. I have not been lucky to find one that suits me. The few times I have tried them out, I can’t stand them even for three hours. Yet other people rock with them comfortably and look good.
My wellness tip for women
Take time to thank God for all the abundance he has blessed you with. As per the law of attraction, what you give is what you get. Be grateful and you shall get more. Whenever you are stressed, meditate and rest.