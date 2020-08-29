I mentor adolescent girls in my community

By Joan Salmon

Brenda Wagaba is an academic and a researcher. She is an environmental health scientist in the department of disease control and environmental health at Makerere University School of Public Health. She is also the author of Her Life Choices.

Sunday

I wake up earlier than usual and watch church service online. It is also sibling day in the kitchen and we usually make breakfast and lunch for family. Later in the evenings, I start to plan my new week. Sometimes, I am excited about work and other days, I am not. But I have learnt the rationale of identifying what I am passionate about.

Monday

I get up at 6am, pray, prepare and leave home for work by 6:50am with my sister. Getting into office early allows me to plan my day before my colleagues come and suggest other tasks. I note my weekly activities and set deadlines. This has taught me that I can actually create more free time with a relaxed mindset. I spend the day writing scientific manuscripts and proposals. I also review papers but most interestingly, I answer essays that allow me journal my personal voyage. I end my day by ticking off what I have achieved and realigning my Tuesday’s activities.

Tuesday

I delve more into writing scientific papers because I have noticed that the more I write, the better I get. It took me time to hone my writing skills, but I realised this would be an opportunity for me grow my career as a researcher.

Wednesday &Thursday

Besides my work routine, I spend this day reflecting on God’s word.

I still do a lot of writing and field work. I also spend time reading a book to improve my writing.

Saturday

My friend conduct a bi-weekly session called ‘Talk pal’ that focuses on the theme, “Adulthood.com, a cage I was never told”.

This platform allows youths to share experiences on different topics and the unanswered questions as we navigate adulthood.

We share and support each other as we grow. I engage in a community initiative, where I mentor eight young adolescent girls in my community.