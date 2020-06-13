I want to change fashion and art in Africa

By Gloria Haguma

How has lockdown affected you?

It enabled me to explore and discover my longtime passion, which is 3D animation. I can’t really complain. It has been a plus for me.

What were your good and bad moments during lockdown?

Spending time by myself and meditation was good for me. The bad moments include having to spend without working and inability to do my co-curricular activities that I am accustomed to.

What were some of your best childhood memories?

I fought a lot. One time, I was paraded before the entire school and beaten while naked. I had to run to get other clothes.

What did you want to become when you were a child?

I wanted to become a rastafarian. Rasta Rob MC was someone I looked up to a lot when I was growing up.



How do you spend your free time?

I swim a whole lot.I spend a lot of my free time at the gym, working out and weight lifting.

What inspired you into doing fashion?

Being an artist, I sort of fell into fashion easily. Growing up, I loved unique things. At the age of 13, I decided that the best way was to make these cool clothes I wanted myself.

What has been your worst moment in life?

Losing both my grandmother and my mum in a period of one year. I was so attached to them.

How do you deal with stalkers?

I push them away in a polite way.

Is it possible to be famous and remain grounded in faith?

Yes it is. Provided you realise who gave you the gifts and talents you have. Fame is deceitful and if one is not careful, it can make him fall from the grace of God.

What’s your philosophy in life?

Love God and use the gifts and talents he gave you to change the lives of people.

What do you find attractive on a woman?

Kindness and humility.

Which meal can you comfortably prepare without help?

Liver and rice.

Which book did you read or have you read that changed your life?

The holy Bible. It has many inspirational books.



If you had to team up with any fashion designer, who would that be and why?

I have worked with almost all designers in Uganda. They all special in their own unique ways.