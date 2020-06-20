I want to fish souls for Christ - Levixone

By Gloria Haguma

For Christ. Sam Lucus Lubyogo known by his stage name Levixone, is a Ugandan gospel artiste who has worked on a number of successful music projects. He left home to live on the streets when he was nine years old. Gloria Haguma had a chat with him about life, music and career.

1.How would you describe yourself?

A gospel artiste, persistent, God fearing, passionate, and a people person.

How has the lockdown affected you?

It has affected me both negatively and positively. I miss performing for my fans and freedom to walk freely because I always have to beat curfew time. I have also had many of my tours cancelled, which is not a good thing. The pandemic also evokes mixed feelings about my concert on December 12 but I am keeping the faith. On the positive side of things, I have got ample time to work on my music projects.

What are some of your best childhood memories?

The time I spent playing pool table and also when my brother and I carried out our first charity when I was about 15 years by feeding a family on Christmas.

What did you want to become when you were a child?

I wanted to become a doctor.

How do you spend your free time?

Reading the Bible, watching movies and also teaching my friends how to drive and playing soccer.

What inspired you into doing music?

It was a burning desire to fish souls for Christ.

What has been your worst moment in life?

The passing of my brother, the late Mac Elvis.

And what has been your best moment?

Whenever I get the opportunity to serve God’s people, that’s a best moment for me.

How do you deal with stalkers?

I befriend them because they always turn out to be my fans.

Is it possible to do music and remain grounded in faith?

Yes, it is. As long as one is deeply rooted in Christ.

What’s your philosophy in life?

“If you believe very strongly in something stand up and fight for it”

What do you find attractive in a woman?

Personality

What meal can you comfortably prepare without help?

Posho and beef.

Which book did you read that changed your life?

The Bible. I have discovered more of God’s assured promises to us his people.

What has fatherhood taught you?

Fatherhood has taught me to work hard and become a more responsible being.

If you had to do a collaboration with any artiste, who would that be and why?

Jahcure from Jamaica. I have been a great fan of his music since childhood.

What kind of legacy do you want to leave?

A gospel artiste who shared his blessings with others.

If you had to go back to school, which course would you do and why?

I would do medicine. I love seeing people happy and not in pain.

What kind of advice would you give your child?

I would advise my child to serve God.

What kind of a Uganda do you wish to see?

A country free from violence, hatred, political trickery and racism.