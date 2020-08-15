By Phionah Nassanga

Dr Fred Muhumuza is a senior economist, who undertakes development policy research, analysis, formulation and review of economic policies. He is a lecturer and has worked with the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. Phionah Nassanga had a chat with him.

How would you describe yourself?

I am a highly analytical person and I like positive criticism. I am generous, kind and partly humble.

What did you want to become when you were a child?

I did not know until Senior Three. I loved mathematics and physics and I thought I would be an engineer.

What inspired you to become an economist?

The accident of my career originates from failing to include physics as a subject I had indicated on the paper for registration at Senior Four. In the absence of Physics, the only combination at A-Level that included mathematics was only the one with geography and economics.

You have been in this industry for years. What lessons has it taught you?

It has taught me to be tolerant and accommodative of various views without deviating from the basic principles of economics as enshrined in theories, concepts and models.

What has been the highlight of your career and why?

On the training side, the day I enrolled for my master’s degree at Makerere University and the doctorate at Manchester University. As a practitioner, getting a job at the Economic Policy Research Center opened the gates of direct engagement in policy and practice that later saw joining the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Are there moments when you regret your profession?

When critical development decisions that require intense economic analysis and knowledge are made by those who know little or nothing about prevailing realities.

What is your philosophy in life?

No one deserves to be treated unfairly or be left to suffer because of historical conditions. Kindness, care and love should not be options.

What do you find attractive in a woman?

Everything that makes them feminine. Elegance, kindness, self-respect and determination, brilliance, sincerity, being practical and down-to-earth.

What meal can you comfortably prepare without help?

Quite a number of dishes. Starting with black tea and a fried egg. I can also prepare millet bread.

Which book would you recommend a friend to read and why?

The Bible and the reasons are self-explanatory. Given another choice, the other one would be Fooled by Randomness” by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Life is a series of random events that we learn from every day. But we should never allow them to fool us.

If you had to change anything about the economy in Uganda, what would it be?

The policies and the development strategies have little economics where it exists. The size of government and the budget deficit are simply too large to salvage the economy.

What kind of legacy do you want to leave?

It is all in the song by Twila Paris – He is no fool. “There was a boy who could run like the wind; given to lead, every man was his friend at the line. But light from the cross made his race appear small and to their amazement, he followed the call. For the love of his Saviour, for one priceless jewel. They could not understand so they called him a fool... He is no fool If he would choose to give the thing he cannot keep; To buy what he can never lose, to see a treasure in one soul. That far outshines the brightest gold.

If you had to go back to school, which course would you do and why?

While my current encounter with economics was due to a series of accidents, my next life encounter would be deliberate. I would only add Law as a second degree.

What type of Uganda do you wish to see?

A prosperous one in terms of socio-economic development, peaceful with good governance, full of equal opportunities for all to study, work, enjoy life and be proud of our nation.

What irritates you?

Injustice on anyone, especially on the underprivileged. No one deserves unfair treatment. For example, the application of the law must always be applied with a human face to care for the common good. Why allow a one person who got a Land Title two years ago to evict 10,000 families who have lived on the same land for 80 years just because they have no title? In my next life, I want to get a better understanding of the law.

What is the craziest thing you have done for love?

I ride a bicycle for over 50 km cruising over the steep long hills and valleys of Bunyoro to just see the love of my youthful days.

What relationship advice would give to a couple?

Couples need to understand each other, bear with each other and let God reign in their relationship.