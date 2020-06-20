  1. Home
Invest in a custom outfit you can wear

Saturday June 20 2020

 

By EDITOR

Diva

Sera Martha
Designer at Peponi Clothing

My favourite label is
Peponi Clothing is my favourite. Internationally, I love Zuhair Murad and MAC for make-up.

I can’t do without…
Lipstick. It’s like my go to whenever I feel like I need some confidence boost.

I can’t get enough of…
Any day is Cafesserrie Ice cream day for me. It’s a guilty pleasure I can’t get enough of.

I last cleaned my wardrobe…
Last Sunday. I do it every weekend.

I buy my clothes from…
I don’t have any specific place I buy from. As long as there’s nice stuff on a good budget, I buy.

The most expensive item in my wardrobe is…
It’s a full lace human wig. Hair is like an investment these days.

Colours that complement my appearance are…
Cream, gold, mauve and black

I feel most confident and comfortable wearing…

Short round dresses.

My worst buy ever is…

I once bought lingerie from a supermarket. It was complete disaster.

My style tip for the ladies…

Invest in a custom outfit you can re-wear every once in a while. The fact that we are fresh from a pandemic doesn’t mean we should give up on looking good. But, we need to spend very reasonably and what better way to do this than choosing a custom outfit you can wear often. For style, don’t mix so many colours. Keep it simple. Style experts say that less is more.

Worst fashion mistake I have ever made is…
I once wore wrong underwear in a white bodycon dress. I had to buy another immediately.

My beauty secret…
Will it still be a secret when I share it? Anyway, I always have a glass of warm water in the morning. I also apply an egg with tumeric mask whenever I get time.

