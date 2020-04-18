Kanda reaps big from selling crunchy snacks

By Pauline Bangirana

Growing up in Nsambya Police barracks, the sight of policemen with multiple spouses, with poor standards of living were eminent in Aisha Kanda’s mind.

Daily, she witnessed women waking up to do house chores and wait upon the breadwinner for financial assistance. “Within that community there were wives of policemen, my mum inclusive who lived a very demeaning lifestyle. Many people are unemployed and those who work, earn peanuts.”

However, the fact that many women were not earning and contributing to family finances then, was very disturbing and this, perhaps, prompted her to think of starting a business.

The final blow, however, was when Kanda was told to apply for a dead year at university because at the time, her father, the only breadwinner, had to undergo a spinal surgery.

That is when Snacks 4 U was birthed. Kanda, a recent diploma graduate in Business Administration from Kampala International University, makes pumpkin seeds, groundnuts, soya beans, hard corn, cookies, peanut butter, simsim and daddies for sale.

Currently based in Kireka, a Kampala surburb, Kanda started her business in March 2018 and before venturing into snacks, she was supplying chapatti, samosas and half cakes at a school within the neighbourhood.

“My initial capital was Shs20,000. At the start, many ridiculed my business idea. But this has not deterred me because my goal was to earn. I did not pay attention to people who looked down on my hustle then. Over the years, I have had light moments, where I have been given a platform in places I never expected,”she says.

Although she was not making a lot of profits at the start, like it is with with many other businesses, the fact that Kanda was offering a life skill to those she worked with was rewarding.

“There are days when I go back home smiling. But there are also days when things don’t work out. In business, there are losses, there are mistakes, defaulters and other challenges that may derail you. This is why you must keep your eyes on the prize,” Kanda narrates.

“I carry my business along with me. I always move with samples of my products. To me, business is about visibility considering that there are very many people who are in the same business. I must prove to new clients that my snacks are different from other suppliers.”

Has Kanda met any challenges? She nods her head in agreement. She says: “It is hard to separate business from people, especially family members because they provide labour and we share space. All these have a negative bearing on the business.”

She also highlights lack of storage facilities as a barrier to storing her products in bulk, something that affects her whenever big orders come in.

On a day when you meet her in town shopping or delivering her snacks, she appears different from someone attending any public gathering, since she carries plastic containers.

Although the demand for her products is currently high, she says having a trustworthy workforce is a nightmare, which limits expansion. Amidst all these challenges, she smiles with gratitude that her business has come with numerous benefits, including expansion of her social networks.

She says: “My business challenges me everyday to generate innovative ways of expanding it. I can cater for my school fees and ably pay my bills. I also derive satisfaction from the fact that I am empowering some women to be financially independent.”

In a good month, Kanda registers at least Shs500,000 in profits. To women in business, Kanda recommends perseverance.

As a woman entrepreneur, there are always limitations but when women join hands and support each other in business, a lot can be achieved.

“I supply snacks in schools, shops and supermarkets and tinned packages for some companies. She wishes to register her business as a community based organisation in future impacting so many lives especially youth (women that she is dealing with).